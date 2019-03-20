Dear Heloise: Being 79 years old, I don't need much and don't really want "things" for special occasions. The very best gift anyone could give me is to invite me for a home-cooked meal. Nothing fancy, just dinner or lunch and someone to share it with me. Like so many people in my age bracket, breaking bread with a friend or family member means more to us than things. We love the interaction with others and the kindness of home cooking. — Billie-Jo H., Olympia, Wash.
CORNBREAD DRESSING
Dear Heloise: Please reprint your recipe for cornbread dressing. We love it! — Luci G., Harrisonburg, Va.
Luci, this is a longtime family favorite. It can be cooked separately in a well-greased casserole dish and served with not only turkey, but also ham, chicken and other entrees. You'll need:
1 cup broth (see note)
6-8 slices stale bread, torn into pieces
1 1/2 cups packed crumbled cornbread
1 stick butter or margarine
1/2 cup chopped celery
1/2 cup to 1 cup chopped onion
2 eggs, beaten
3/4 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
1 teaspoon poultry seasoning
1 tablespoon dried sage, crumbled
(Note: Make the broth by cooking the giblets and neck of a turkey or chicken in water with seasonings, or use canned chicken broth or chicken bouillon.)
In a large bowl, pour the broth over the bread pieces and cornbread. Heat the butter in a small skillet over medium-high heat. Saute the celery and onion until tender. Add them to the bread mixture, along with the eggs, salt, pepper and seasonings. Mix well. — Heloise
AVOCADO GROWING
Dear Heloise: I love avocados so much, I decided to grow my own avocado tree and harvest the fruit in my backyard. I got my tree started indoors, but once it reached 6 to 8 inches, I was told to trim it back to about 3 inches. If I hadn't, it would have developed into a skinny, weak plant. My tree has been planted in the backyard and is now 10 feet tall and very robust. — Lucy Y., Long Beach, Calif.
ALLERGY TO MSG?
Dear Heloise: Can someone be allergic to MSG? I think I am, but my husband says it's impossible. — June S., Brookside, Del.
June, MSG, also known as monosodium glutamate, is a flavor enhancer that is used in a number of Chinese dishes, soups and processed meats. The Food and Drug Administration has deemed it safe to use, but a small percentage of people might have a mild negative reaction to MSG.
Although researchers haven't found out for sure that MSG causes these symptoms, it is best to avoid it if you have experienced any adverse reactions. — Heloise