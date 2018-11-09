Dear Heloise: As a flight attendant, I have to adjust to several TIME ZONES. If passengers take a nap in flight, they usually arrive awake and alert. On arrival, just stay awake even though you might want to fall asleep. Take a walk, eat and stay active until it's bedtime in the country or time zone you're in. Then go to bed at the same time as the local people. This will help reset your internal clock. — Laura F., Lansing, Mich.
PHONY PHONE CALLS
Dear Heloise: Please tell your readers to be very careful if they get late-night phone calls from someone claiming to be their child or grandchild, weeping or sounding as though they are in a stressful situation. The caller tells you they need money to get out of a Mexican jail, or they've been in an accident and are injured, or their baby desperately needs an operation. This is just another scammer calling you, not a relative. DON'T send any money. Call family members first to see if the story is real. It usually isn't! — James and Casey D. in Boston
James and Casey, we've received a number of letters mentioning this problem. For more information on what to do if you should happen to get a telephone call from a phony child or grandchild, go to www.fbi.gov and sign up for its email alerts. For email scams, please contact the Internet Crime Complaint Center at www.ic3.gov. — Heloise
RUB-A-DUB-DUB
Dear Heloise: Here's a nice hint to use on chilly mornings: While you're taking a warm bath, put a tightly sealed jar or bottle of body lotion into the tub with you. When you get out, it will be nice and toasty warm for rubbing into your skin. — Ava K., Park City, Kan.
THREADING A NEEDLE
Dear Heloise: As I get older, I find it very difficult to thread needles. Quite by accident I found that if I put the needles in a chunk of wax, that holds them firmly, and I can easily thread a needle. If necessary, I use a magnifying glass in the other hand. — Cora P., Ashburn, Va.
GREEN WATER
Dear Heloise: We were potty training our young son when my husband came up with an idea. He put a few drops of blue coloring in the water, then told our son he could do magic by changing the color of the water to green when he urinated. It worked! He's potty trained and not yet 2 years old. — Danielle J., Hazard, Ky.
LETTER OF LAUGHTER
Dear Heloise: My husband asked his brother what the difference was between "being good-looking" and "looking good."
His brother said, "I don't know."
My husband replied, "The difference is 30 years and 40 pounds." — A Reader, via email