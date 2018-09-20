Dear Heloise: Is there a law against a young child pumping gas at the self-service island? -- A Reader in Pennsylvania
There's no law against it, but it's not a good idea. Having a child "help" by pumping gas can cause a multitude of problems. Kids' lungs aren't fully developed, and breathing gas fumes can cause damage to their lungs and eyes.
Also, children's hand-eye coordination is not advanced; splashing is almost guaranteed. What's a good age to start pumping gas? When you get your learner's permit.
Other safety hints:
- It is against the law to pump gas into an unapproved container.
- Turn off your engine while pumping gas.
- Obviously, no smoking.
- Don't walk away from your vehicle while filling your car. -- Heloise
Hint from him
Dear Heloise: When I lend something to a friend, I take a picture of it and caption it with the name of who has it. I might sound like a Grinch, but I get my stuff back! -- Gary in Fort Wayne, Indiana
Nothing wrong with keeping up with who's got what! -- Heloise
Cart caution
Dear Heloise: Many stores keep their shopping carts in the hot sun. Driving through a lot one day, I was horrified to see an adult place a baby with nothing on her legs in a cart.
My hint: Check the temperature of the seat of shopping carts before placing a child in it, lest the child get burned, especially if the child's legs are bare. Or bring something to pad the seat, even for older children. -- Gloria P., Riverside
Cushy koozie
Hi, Heloise: This hint is for those of us who fumble with a cellphone. Everyone has a beverage koozie lying around. It can be a flexible, lightweight, perfectly sized, padded "holster" for a cellphone in your pocket.
The phone stays well-positioned, slides out smoothly, prevents hitting apps, helps protect if dropped and gives you a cushioned resting pad. -- Jack K., Billings, Montana
It is written
Dear Heloise: In answer to your reader who mentioned having trouble remembering passwords, I use index cards, one for each password, and file them alphabetically in a small file box. It is always easy to find the password that I need. -- Saralyn S., Dodge City, Kansas
Saralyn, great! Readers, there's nothing wrong with writing down your passwords; just make sure you keep them in a safe spot.
You may tell a trusted family member, in case he or she needs to access something in your records. -- Heloise
Spamburger helper
Dear Heloise: Some emails from friends end up in my spam box. Every day, I check what's in my spam box, "unspam" it if it doesn't belong there and read it. Thanks for sharing so much valuable info with me through The Maui News in Hawaii. -- Miss Maui Mary, via email
Prescriptions proof
Dear Heloise: Please remember that when carrying prescriptions while traveling, you must be able to produce a valid prescription for each of them. This can spare your readers a lot of grief if they find themselves in a situation where they have to prove they have them legitimately. -- Ken T., via email
You're right, Ken! It's best to travel with the prescription in its original container, with the doctor's information and instructions printed on the label. Carry no more than 90 days' worth of medication. Equipment such as needles and oxygen can pose a security or safety risk, so always have a copy of the prescription for these items as well. -- Heloise
P.S. Check out the following letter for more hints about medications.
Old medications
Dear Heloise: Once a year, I like to go through all my old and new medications to decide what to keep and what to get rid of. I check the expiration dates. If the medication is past its expiration period, I toss it out. Aspirin tablets that smell like vinegar or liquid medications that have separated go in the trash. This not only eliminates excess clutter, but it is much safer because I won't accidentally take the wrong medication. -- Cynthia M., Aiken, South Carolina
Tipping tip
Dear Heloise: I was dismayed to read the recent hint from Penny N. in Fort Wayne, Indiana, who said they tip housekeeping only after staying in a hotel for four days or more. We believe that housekeepers rarely earn enough money for their time and the work they do. Our plan is to leave a tip for any length of stay. The longer we stay, the more we leave. If we stay several days, we'll often leave a tip on the first day just to let housekeeping know that we are tippers and to expect more. -- Albert P., Vine Grove, Kentucky
Tea for two
Dear Heloise: Want to give your friends a nice treat? When you serve tea, give them a cinnamon stick to stir their tea. It tastes better and adds a nice aroma. -- Shirley B., Biloxi, Mississippi.
Baby bottles
Dear Heloise: Just a warning to other mothers: Never warm a baby bottle in the microwave. A bottle may feel cool on the outside, but the formula or other fluid inside could be too hot for a baby's tender mouth. And never warm mother's milk in a microwave because it destroys many of the nutrients. -- Kate R., Los Alamos, New Mexico
Easy clean
Hello, Heloise: Just wanted to pass along that I discovered wet baby wipes work great on stuffed animals! Mine get dusty and dirty. An added bonus is that they smell great afterward! -- Paula in Alexandria, Virginia
Leftover night
Hi, Heloise: I loved reading your mother's column, as I do yours. When my kids were growing up, I called leftover night "Choice Night" so it seemed like a treat, not a rerun. -- Pat S., via email
Love it! -- Heloise
Dollar store
Dear Heloise: I love the dollar store, and have these hints:
1. Purchase brightly colored hair bands to wrap up phone, electronic and appliance cords. Neat and easy to see.
2. For bring-a-dish events, purchase a plastic shoebox. It is sturdy, has a lid, and you don't have to worry about getting your container back. -- Kimberly C., Schererville, Indiana
Lots of bargains to be had! -- Heloise
No mess
Dear Heloise: I put a cutting board inside a cookie sheet to cut a watermelon. No mess. -- Mary H. in Houston
Mind your manners
Dear Heloise: Working in an airport for more than 18 years has given me a view of how people behave while traveling, and sometimes they simply forget their manners. Travel would be far more pleasant if folks would just use common courtesy when away from home.
- Don't place your luggage or newspapers on a chair in the boarding area. The seats are there for other people to sit on, especially when it's crowded.
- On the plane, use the space under the seat in front of you. All too often, items are crammed into the overhead bin that could go under the seat.
- Middle seats get the armrests.
- Check behind your seat before you recline. Today we often recline into someone else's space, making it impossible for the person behind us to use the tray.
- On moving sidewalks, stand to the right and let people walk past you on the left. Don't stand in the middle. -- Lynn S. in Houston
Say what?
Dear Heloise: As a travel agent, I've learned that certain English words have different meanings in other English-speaking countries, such as:
1. "Pants": In the U.K. it means underwear. Jeans and khakis are "trousers."
2. "Fanny": You might own a "fanny pack," but in other countries they're "bun bags." The word "fanny" is considered rude because it refers to female anatomy.
3. "Bangs": They are called "fringe." The word "bang(s)" is often considered vulgar.
4. "Root": Another vulgar term in Australia and New Zealand.
5. "Bugger": Your child might be a cute little bugger, but outside of the U.S. the word "bugger" is considered an expletive. -- Eve M. in Atlanta
Soiled lampshade
Dear Heloise: I was wondering if you have any hints for cleaning fabric (material) lampshades. I need help. Not just dust, but water spots. -- Carol E., Marshall, Minnesota
Carol, you don't mention what type of material your lampshade is made of, or whether it's glued to the frame or sewn on, so my response will have to be rather generic.
If your lampshade is washable, fill a bathtub with lukewarm water and add a few drops of a very mild detergent. Swish the shade around in it. You can wipe soiled areas from top to bottom with a clean, white cotton cloth. Let the tub drain, then rinse the shade in clean, lukewarm water. Blot with an absorbent towel, or put in front of a fan to dry. -- Heloise
Simple thought
Dear Heloise: There's an old saying: "Nobody cares how much you know until they know how much you care." I've discovered that this is an accurate statement, and one that is worth remembering. -- Gordon V., Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada
Paper trail
Dear Heloise: How long should I keep savings account and IRA account statements? I've saved these since the accounts were opened years ago, and won't start taking from either account for 10 years.
The savings accounts are monthly, and the IRA statements are quarterly, so you can imagine how much paper I have! Can I shred these, or will I need them for the future? -- Maxine, via email
Maxine, great question! The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (www.fdic.gov) suggests keeping bank account statements for 12 months. If there's a tax component to your savings account, save that record for seven years. Then shred away.
IRA statements are different. Hold on to your statements for the life of the account. When folks start withdrawing money from their IRAs, that is when problems can arise.
One way to reduce the paper pileup? Scan all the documents into a PDF file.
Always check with your tax adviser, CPA or the IRS. -- Heloise
Sticky situation
Dear Readers: Got a helium balloon that's floated to the top of your cathedral ceiling? Grab another helium balloon tied to a long length of string, and get some tape rolled sticky-side out. Adhere the tape to the balloon, and release enough string to meet the wayward balloon. Both balloons should come down together! -- Heloise
Purse police
Dear Heloise: I am a retired police officer and do the family grocery shopping. I've observed ladies' purses open in their shopping carts.
Purses should be closed to avoid theft of a wallet. Take the "seat belt" strap and thread it through the purse strap and click it. This will prevent a thief from stealing your purse and save you the frustration and angst of replacing its contents.
Should someone try to make off with the purse, the person will get only a few inches away, drag the cart, alert you to the attempt and abandon the theft. -- Jim C., Dayton, Ohio
The brushoff
Dear Heloise: Feeding hummingbirds is fun and rewarding, but keeping feeders clean is so important to prevent spreading disease.
The little feeding holes are hard to clean, but the tiny brushes designed to clean between teeth make the job easy. Find them in the dental supplies section. -- Janet L., Kellogg, Idaho
Sleep scent
Dear Heloise: When I'm getting ready for bed, I spritz on some light fragrance. The scent relaxes me, it's fresh and clean, and the sheets and pillows end up smelling good, too!
I'm not going to save my perfumes for just the daylight! -- Judy B., Anderson, Indiana
The implication?
Dear Heloise: In response to a recent hint, if you tell a woman "You look beautiful today," doesn't that imply that she didn't look beautiful at other times? -- Marge B., Colorado Springs, Colo.
Only if you infer it! -- Heloise
Stinky solution
Dear Heloise: I put any trash that has the potential to smell (shrimp shells, meat, poultry and fish, peeled eggs, etc.) into a zippered bag, and put it in the freezer.
When trash is ready to go out, I put it in the outgoing garbage. This saves our trash bags, because I don't have to empty the trash several times a week due to the smell. -- A Reader in Virginia
A classic Heloise hint! Love it. -- Heloise
Fake snakes
Dear Heloise: Regarding your recent post about bird waste on someone's water fountain: We had the same problem with birds sitting on our pergola (covered sitting area -- Heloise).
We put two rubber/plastic snakes on top of the pergola. Problem solved. -- Diane B., The Villages, Florida