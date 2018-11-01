Dear Readers: Today's SOUND ON is about those people who rescue animals. — Heloise
"Dear Heloise: I believe it was Gandhi who once said, 'The greatness of a nation and its moral progress can be judged by the way its animals are treated.' There are many wonderful people who find a sad little stray or an animal that was dumped by a callous, uncaring person and bring the animal to us at the shelter. These rescuers dive under trucks, climb trees and do whatever they need to in order to save a cat or dog or any animal. They might hear a tiny cry or see a shivering animal, and they do what they can to provide shelter and food.
"These are the unsung heroes, who seem to know no limit to kindness. To all of those who cannot look away, who cannot say, 'It's not my problem' when they see a homeless stray, thank you." — Natalie C., Muncie, Ind.
FAST FACTS
Dear Readers: Here are some uses for old sheets:
• Use as drapes or swags at the window.
• Use as a large tablecloth.
• Sew two together to make a duvet cover for a comforter.
— Heloise
RECORD KEEPING
Dear Heloise: Years ago, when my husband and I went to sell our home, I had no idea about the dates that we bought things, such as the new furnace, new windows, a refrigerator, etc. So I now keep a record book with all my information in it: The dishwasher — bought in 2016; the replacement windows — bought in 2015; the new front door — bought in 2014; and so on. This book will help us when the time comes to sell our home. — Rikki K., Pettibone, N.D.
WASPS, YELLOW JACKETS AND SPIDERS, OH MY!
Dear Heloise: I am a mail carrier in Arkansas. We get ants, wasps, yellow jackets and spiders that nest in mailboxes. Placing a fabric softener sheet inside the mailbox will deter them. Replace often. PLEASE, do not spray bug killer into the mailbox. The spray gets on the mail, which transfers to your hands and ours. — Judy in Arkansas
THEY'RE BAAAAACK!
Dear Heloise: Scammers are at it again. They are calling people and asking, "Is this (name)?" They'll use your name, and you'll probably say "yes" out of habit, but DON'T answer. Just hang up, because they could record your answer in your voice so they can use it in a fraudulent way. Most people are now not answering the phone if it's not a number they recognize or it's from an area code they don't know about. Be proactive and refuse to give scammers an audience. — Dawson J., Reston, Va.
INSURANCE INDICATIONS
Dear Readers: Do you know what goes into determining the insurance premium for your AUTO INSURANCE? Surprise! One factor may be your credit score.
Not long ago (the 1990s), many insurance companies decided that your credit may be a good indicator of how likely you are to have a loss. That's only one facet of the formula, though.
Where you live, the age of the drivers, what kind of car you drive and how many miles you put on the vehicle each year also go into determining how much you pay for coverage.
All of this can vary from state to state, so check with your insurance company, and also peruse the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (www.naic.org) website for more information. — Heloise
CORE TOY?
Dear Heloise: Thank you for your hints — I read you first in the newspaper! Is it safe for the grandbabies to play with the toilet paper cores? They are free, but are they safe? — Merri C., McGregor, Texas
Merri, great question. Infants can put everything in their mouths, so the cores would not be good for them to play with, but older toddlers can use them to build a fort, a tower or a "house." Let their imaginations run wild! — Heloise
THE OTHER SIDE OF THE COIN
Dear Heloise: A reader recently said that she doesn't like the signs (saying "you break, you buy" and similar in stores), but try being a business owner who has to pay for the shoplifting and breaking of merchandise. She would then agree. — Deb, via email
Deb, certainly a valid point. Thanks. — Heloise
ROOTING OUT THE PAIN
Hi, Heloise: Two weekly bouts of unbearable left hip pain. Two X-ray sessions. Two doctor visits. Nothing found.
I removed my wallet from my pants pocket. No pain. — Francis D., Reading, Pa.
Fellas, sitting with your wallet in your pants pocket is terrible for your back and can cause nerve pain and stress on your spine. The wallet in the front pocket can cause pressure, too.
Carrying your wallet in your jacket pocket is your best bet. — Heloise
YOU'RE ON THE AIR
Dear Heloise: My radio speaker gets dust in it. I have a can of "air" to clean the keyboard of my computer; the air works great to clean the radio speaker. — Betty N., Whitehouse, Texas
WRAP IT UP — I'LL TAKE IT
Dear Heloise: I love your column and look forward to reading it every day! I have an idea that we used when I was living at home as a child 70 years ago.
Back then, we didn't have plastic bags to throw our garbage in; we wrapped it in newspaper. I have started doing this again since plastic bags are becoming a problem. — Betty in Kettering, Ohio
Betty, I love how you're thinking green! Readers, look in the supermarket or online for biodegradable trash bags, or wrap trash in the newspaper — after you've clipped my column! — Heloise
SOAP SAVER
Dear Heloise: One of my shortcuts and dish-soap savers is to keep one smaller bottle of dish soap diluted about 1/3 soap to 2/3 water and use it to wash dishes. I use a scrubbie and rinse the items, and either drain or dry them.
I also came up with the best way to use up the hand soap remaining in the bottom of the pump bottles: I dilute with water and drain into a squeeze bottle. Using the pump bottle makes too much of a mess.
I read your column in The (Martins Ferry, Ohio) Times Leader! — M.H. in Ohio.
HAVE YOU HEARD?
Dear Heloise: Don't know if you've heard this one, but it works: Painter's tape is good to help keep boxes of crackers, cookies and cereal fresher. Insert the tab into the slot on the top of the box, and put the painter's tape on the closure.
It can be taken off and retaped several times, and it helps to distinguish opened boxes from unopened ones. — Ellen B. in North Carolina
WHY NOT?
Dear Heloise: I read with interest a letter in your column on the scents in men's moisturizers. Why not just use unscented women's products, which are easy to find? I see nothing on the labels barring men from using them. — M.B., via email