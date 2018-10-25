Dear Readers: If you are planning on doing any DIGGING ON YOUR PROPERTY, you could encounter buried lines for power, water, sewer, gas or cable communications (for TV and internet).
Striking these lines can interrupt service, but it can also cause serious injury or result in expensive repairs.
How can you help prevent this? Call 811 BEFORE you dig. Each state has an 811 system. The phone representative will ask you information about your plans to dig, and will let the correct utility companies know. Also dial 811 if you have struck a power line or other line. They will advise you how to proceed. — Heloise
BANK ON THESE FOODS
Dear Readers: Do you wonder what food banks need? Here is a list:
• Nuts and healthy snacks like granola
• Canned soups, stews and chili
• Peanut butter
• Canned meats (salmon, chicken, tuna)
• Whole-grain cereals
• Foods with pop-top lids
What's NOT a good donation? Anything in a glass jar, candy, sugary drinks and bulk packages of staples like rice, noodles and flour. Call the food bank in your city for more information. — Heloise
SEAT STATS
Dear Heloise: I just read the hint in your column about sitting in the front row of the classroom. One of my college professors admitted that the middle four seats on the front row are called (by professors) the "A" section.
That makes sense. People who choose those seats are usually highly motivated and are there to learn. — Linda, via email
NUMBERS GAME
Hi, Heloise: I store passwords in my phone contacts. I list the contact ("health care provider," "bank," etc.) and retrieve the password as a phone number or list it under notes.
I use an abbreviated form of the actual password, but it's enough to help me remember it. — Michele B. in California
P.S. I enjoy reading your helpful hints!
LARGE LABEL
Dear Heloise: A previous reader suggested using your smartphone to assist in reading prescription bottles.
Many pharmacies offer a "large label" option for patients. Ask your pharmacist if this option is available for your scripts. If available, it's as simple as the pharmacist checking a box on your profile. — John L., via email
CARD ALTERNATIVE
Dear Heloise: I have always hated the idea that we look at an expensive greeting card once and throw it away.
My remedy: I buy a funny book that complements the person or theme and write a note, quote or Bible verse in the front and sign it.
Libraries, garage sales, thrift stores and online are great suppliers of gently used books for the budget-minded. I wrap my card/book in with the present so it does not get lost. — A Reader, via email
RENTAL RESENTMENT
Dear Readers: Today's SOUND OFF is about problem renters. — Heloise
"Dear Heloise: I own six rental properties, and they provide a little extra income for my wife and me. We maintain clean properties with only modern kitchens and bathrooms. We screen all renters, but still we get people who never clean their place, punch holes in the walls, paint walls garish colors, then move out and demand a return of their security and cleaning deposits. If they move out and leave us a mess to deal with, they're not getting a dime back. One renter moved in the dead of night, taking a refrigerator with her but leaving her pet iguana, which we gave to an animal sanctuary.
"I've spoken to other landlords, and they have the same sorts of problems. So, renters, if you want your deposit back, leave the rental property clean and in good condition." — Disgusted Landlord in Houston
FAST FACTS
Dear Readers: Here are some uses for paper plates:
• Use as a spoon rest.
• Use under a pet's dish to catch pet food.
• Put in a microwave to catch drips. Replace as needed.
• Give to children to draw on or make masks out of.
— Heloise
HARDWOOD FLOORS
Dear Heloise: Hardwood floors need a little TLC, and they'll look great for years to come. Here are a few hints I've learned to keep your wood in pristine condition:
First, never slide furniture across the floor. Pick it up, if you can, or use plastic sliders.
Use rugs on your floor, especially in front of doors that lead into the house.
Try to not wear high heels too often, as they might dent the floor.
Keep your floors clean. Dirt over time wears down the finish and beauty of hardwoods.
— Robert K. in Cleveland
FLAT-SCREEN TV
Dear Readers: Many people have flat-screen TVs but don't know the proper way to clean them. Here are some suggestions from the experts:
1. Turn off and unplug the TV before you start cleaning.
2. Always follow the manufacturer's warranty guidelines.
3. Use a microfiber cloth to dust the screen. That might be all you need to do, but if smudges remain, use a damp (not wet) microfiber cloth to wipe the smudge.
4. NEVER spray liquid on the screen, never use paper towels or abrasive materials, and never use alcohol or ammonia cleaning products. They remove the anti-glare protective covering on the screen.
— Heloise
CLEAN THAT SINK
Dear Heloise: Want a truly clean sink? Fill your sink (whether metal or porcelain) with water almost to the brim, add 1 cup of bleach and let sit for 20 minutes. Unplug the sink and drain the water. Then use a scouring powder and sponge, and scrub the sink, including the faucets and every part of the sink. Rinse well. If the area around the drain or faucet is still in need of a little more work, use a toothbrush to scrub it clean. — A Reader, via email
KENNEL COUGH
Dear Readers: Is your dog around other dogs quite a bit? He could be exposed to KENNEL COUGH. Highly contagious, kennel cough is a lung disease; your dog will have a terrible "honking" cough, no appetite, a runny nose, no energy and a fever.
It is treatable, but how about an immunization against kennel cough to prevent it in the first place? Ask your veterinarian about the Bordetella vaccine, a once-a-year shot to prevent kennel cough.
The Bordetella vaccine may be required if you are boarding your dog, if you take your dog to the dog park or if you have your dog enrolled in obedience classes.
If your pet is around other dogs, the veterinarian should agree on the need to be protected against kennel cough! — Heloise
PET PAL
Dear Readers: Ken S. in San Antonio shared pictures of his gorgeous, grayish-brown-and-cream part-Siamese, Edward, who has huge blue eyes.
Hiding behind some gladiolas, Edward's next move is to hang out in a paper bag and, finally, relax on the couch. What a character!
Edward has his own presence online on one of the social media platforms! Do you share pictures of your pets on the internet?
To see Edward and our other Pet Pals, visit www.Heloise.com and click on "Pet of the Week." — Heloise
CAP IT OFF
Dear Heloise: We have old wrought-iron patio chairs, and they used to leave rust stains on the concrete patio. I put plastic bottle tops under the legs, and no more rust stains! — Barry M., Manchester, N.J.
HAIR HELPER
Dear Heloise: I read your hair spray hints in The (Fort Dodge, Iowa) Messenger. I keep hair spray out of my ears by putting on a pair of earmuffs. I keep an extra pair that fit around the back of the head right with my hair spray. — Lori B. in Iowa
We love big hair here in Texas! — Heloise
POLITE DRIVER
Dear Heloise: I hate aggressive driving. My insurance company provided me some hints to drive safely and avoid conflict on the road. Here are some things they advised:
• Don't tailgate.
• Don't drive too slowly in the left lane.
• Don't cut someone off.
• Use bright headlights sparingly, if at all.
• If somebody wants a parking space, relent.
Politeness and patience always win out. If I think someone is following me, the insurance people say to drive to a police station, never to my home. — Nancy C. in Florida
QUICKIE MANI
Dear Readers: Want a quick and easy manicure? Wash and dry your nails thoroughly, and gently push back your cuticles with the towel.
Grab a clear nail polish — it's the most forgiving (application doesn't have to be perfect), and it gives a lovely sheen to the nails. — Heloise