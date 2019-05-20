Dear Readers: Today's SOUND OFF is about unwanted baby-sitting duties. — Heloise
"Dear Heloise: My son and daughter-in-law seem to think I'm a handy baby sitter. Please understand that I dearly love my grandkids, but I can't always baby-sit for them. I have a life that includes travel, getting together with friends and a part-time job.
"Please let your readers know that being retired does not automatically mean we can baby-sit for our grandkids. Some of us still need to work part time, have physical limitations or don't want to cancel our plans. We're not being obstinate; we simply cannot wrap our lives around our children's schedules. When I can spend time with my grandchildren I do, and I enjoy it. At present, my daughter-in-law is not speaking to me because I wouldn't cancel a doctor's appointment to baby-sit her three kids. I'm not alone, either. Many of my friends have gone through the same thing." — Gloria in Wisconsin
FAST FACTS
Dear Readers: Here are some other uses for coffee filters:
• To polish silver.
• As a bowl cover in the microwave.
• Place under a plant to absorb moisture.
• To clean a mirror or window.
— Heloise
LOST RINGS
Dear Heloise: I have a habit of removing my rings when I wash my hands in a public place. To keep from losing them, I do one of two things: I either put them in my pocket or thread them on the stem of my glasses. I learned this the hard way when I forgot to put my rings back on until after I had left a restaurant! Sadly, they were gone, and no one turned them in to the management. — Beverly T., Mount Pleasant, S.C.
THE BROWN AND THE WHITE
Dear Heloise: We use a lot of eggs in my home, so the only way I can tell the fresh ones from the older eggs is to buy brown eggs one week and white the next week. Works well for me. — Patricia B., Tiverton, R.I.
POLICE ARE THERE TO HELP
Dear Heloise: Recently, I saw a mother grab her very young son and threaten him with calling the police and sending him to jail. The boy couldn't have been any older than 6 or 7. This may be a short-term way to get him to behave, but he needs to learn that the police are there to help him and keep him safe instead of making him terrified of a police officer. — Barbara L., Boise, Idaho
Barbara, you're correct. Children should NEVER be threatened with jail as a form of punishment for misbehaving, or taught to be afraid to ask for help from the police. — Heloise