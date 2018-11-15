Dear Heloise: I've noticed now that my credit card bill comes with my CREDIT SCORE. What gives? — Helen R. in Pennsylvania
Helen, this is a fairly new service that some credit card companies provide. It can be easier to look for mistakes on your report when you see your score every month, but scores can vary from card to card, due to how the scores are calculated.
Even with this new service, it's still a good idea to request your free credit report once a year from one of the major credit reporting agencies: Equifax, Experian or TransUnion. Here's how:
Visit www.AnnualCreditReport.com, call 877-322-8228, or write:
Annual Credit Report Request Service
P.O. Box 105281
Atlanta, GA 30348-5281
— Heloise
WHEN YOU'RE HOT, YOU'RE HOT
Dear Heloise: My energy company states on an insert in my bill that to save money, I should set my thermostat at 78 degrees Fahrenheit in the summer to cool, and 68 degrees Fahrenheit in the winter to warm. These are guidelines, of course; you may need to adjust for comfort.
Read your statement — there's some good information on it! — A Reader, via email
GET AHEAD OF THE FRONTS
Dear Heloise: Is there anyone who still takes used greeting card fronts? Please reply in your column. — Irma B., Sioux Falls, S.D.
Hi, Irma! St. Jude's Ranch for Children is currently revamping its card program, but it is still accepting cards. Send the front of cards only (with no writing on the backs) to: St. Jude's Ranch for Children, 100 St. Jude's St., Boulder City, NV 89005.
Due to licensing issues, St. Jude's cannot accept Hallmark, American Greetings or Disney cards.
St. Jude's also graciously accepts monetary donations to help the kids, who are at the ranch because of abuse and neglect, among other reasons. — Heloise
CANDLE REPLACEMENT
Dear Heloise: Those small, battery-operated tea lights are the solution to burning candles, not only at Christmas, but at any time.
They flicker like real flames, I never have to replace burned-out candles, and, most importantly, if I forget to turn them off, no big deal — no danger of fire! — Hillery, via email
WHERE TO WRAP
Dear Heloise: It's that most wonderful time of the year — holiday gift-wrapping time. For years now, I have used my ironing board.
The height is adjustable — I move it around to where it suits me. No bending over, no sitting on the floor, no aching back. — Carolyn G., Charleston, S.C.
TV TIME
Dear Readers: Watching or listening to the TV is the perfect time to clean out drawers, bins and boxes of clutter.
I throw away/recycle things that are trash, donate things I can't use, and keep what I really need. The task gets done quickly! — Heloise
SOCIAL INSECURITY?
Dear Readers: Today's SOUND OFF is about Social Security. — Heloise
"Dear Heloise: Recently, on the news, I heard a politician refer to Social Security as an 'entitlement program.' I find this annoying because it sounds as if the government is being 'generous' in giving back the money I and others worked so hard for to ensure we had retirement income. Now, there's talk of reducing Social Security and even Medicare, which doesn't cover enough as it is right now.
"For many Americans, Social Security does not keep up with the rising cost of food, utilities, medical care and housing, but at least it's better than nothing. However, 'nothing' is what I worry the government wants to give retired Americans. Perhaps that's why so many people are working well beyond retirement age." — Don K., Crown Point, Ind.
FAST FACTS
Dear Readers: Here are some new uses for a single earring when the matching one is lost:
• Break off the post and hot-glue it to a plain gold or silver ring, and you have a new piece of jewelry.
• Use as a lapel pin.
• Suspend it from a necklace or bracelet.
• Glue several single earrings into one piece of jewelry to make a unique pin.
— Heloise
GROUT CLEANER
Dear Heloise: My bathroom grout is a mess! How can I clean it without damaging the grout? — Ava B., Kirkwood, Del.
Ava, mix 1/4 cup borax, 1/2 cup baking soda and enough hot water to form a paste. Apply to the grout, scrub with a soft brush and let sit 15-20 minutes before rinsing. This is just one of several homemade cleaners you'll find in my Homemade Cleaning Solutions pamphlet. To get a copy, send $5, along with a stamped (71 cents), self-addressed, long envelope, to: Heloise/Cleaners, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001. Or you can order it online at www.Heloise.com. FYI: Make housekeeping easier, safer and less expensive by using my simple cleaning ideas that you can make in your own kitchen with products you may already have on hand. — Heloise
DUSTING POWDER
Dear Heloise: Please tell your readers to use cornstarch instead of dusting powder. Cornstarch is the basis for dusting powder. My mother used it all her life and on all 12 children in our family. Love your column! — Roberta G., Terre Haute, Ind.
Roberta, great idea! A number of people are allergic to the perfumes used in dusting powder, and this is a practical and inexpensive alternative to commercial dusting powders. — Heloise
DISHWASHER DILEMMA
Dear Heloise: Why do some dishwashers have two soap dispensers (like mine), while others have only one? Are the dishes getting as clean with one? — An N.C. Reader in Charlotte
The second soap dispenser is for heavy dish loads, when your dishwasher is full to maximum capacity, or for heavily soiled dished and pans. — Heloise
ANXIOUS DOGS
Dear Readers: Having a dog can help us relieve stress, but what if DOGS DEVELOP ANXIETY themselves? It's possible. Thunder, the vacuum cleaner, not enough exercise, being home alone all day, holiday visitors — all are triggers.
Symptoms? Chewing, heavy breathing, walking quickly back and forth or whining.
Solutions? Of course, you want to comfort your dog, but experts agree that this is counterproductive. Distracting your dog is a better idea. Dogs are smart, but they can't think about two things at once.
Getting ready to leave for the day and Rover is stressed? Give him a puzzle toy several minutes before you go; he'll look forward to this routine.
Ask your veterinarian for other hints to help your dog relieve anxiety. — Heloise
NOT TOO OLD
Dear Heloise: I adopted a brother and sister Chihuahua/pug mix years ago from the Pasadena SPCA. The staff informed me the dogs were 10 years old, and I may not have them long.
Ralph and Beatrice were overweight, with dental issues, but they loved having a yard and grass!
With a good diet and dental and medical care, we shared so many days together. They passed three days apart in their sleep — just before their 23rd birthday!
No one told them they were seniors! Old is beautiful — it has so much to offer. Now, I'm back to the shelter! — Paula B., Covina, Calif.
Good for you, Paula. You're my hero! — Heloise
SIGNATURE CLOTH
Dear Heloise: Our thoughtful family tradition: Mother's signature tablecloth. Each guest and family member at Thanksgiving signs the tablecloth at dinner, and many include a poem, doodle or drawing. Afterward, I embroider over the ink for permanence.
Wonderful family memories, especially looking at family members' work who have since passed. — Christine R. in Michigan
9/10THS OF A PENNY?
Dear Heloise: I've wondered, why do gas prices read "$2.50 9/10 per gallon"? — June W. in Florida
Hi, June! This subject is up for debate, but many agree that it's a fallback to many years ago. In the 1930s, gas was around 15 cents per gallon, and the federal government wanted a piece of the pie for road maintenance, etc.
That fraction of a penny today can add up to millions and millions of dollars over the course of a year. — Heloise
MONEY MAKER
Dear Heloise: I save my spare change in a can. When it's full, I give it to my grandson. He loves to count out the coins, and it is good practice for him! — Betty M. in Connecticut