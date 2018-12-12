Dear Heloise: Could you tell me the advantages and disadvantages of different kinds of CUTTING BOARD SURFACES? Thanks! — Joe S., via email
Hi, Joe! Happy to! The U.S. Department of Agriculture (www.usda.gov) has good information on food safety and cutting boards. Both wood and plastic boards are OK, but keep one for raw meat, including beef, poultry and seafood, and another for veggies and bread. This will help prevent cross-contamination.
To keep clean, wash with hot, soapy water, and sanitize with 1 tablespoon of bleach per gallon of water. Immerse the board in the bleach water for 10 minutes.
When the board develops grooves from cutting, replace it. — Heloise
EASY SEE
Dear Heloise: I enjoy your handy hints. I take a marker pen and put the date on condiments and other dry goods when I open each product. This way, I know when to toss them if I've held on to them too long, especially items in the fridge. — Colleen in Hemet, Calif.
COLD AND LOUD
Dear Heloise: The wife and I enjoy your column. My question is, why do restaurants have the thermostats set so low that it is COLD in there. While we are at it, the music volume is so high, you can hardly hear each other.
We are talking about quality restaurants, not fast-food places. — Joe D., Chatsworth, Calif.
STAIN CESSATION
Dear Readers: Do you know the three golden rules of stain cessation? They are soon, slow and several: get to the stain as soon as possible, work at it slowly, and you may need several applications. The longer it sits, the harder it is to get out. Some stains are more stubborn than others.
I've compiled my best hints for stain removal, using products you probably have in your home already, in my eight-page Heloise's Handy Stain Guide for Clothing. Would you like to receive one? It's easy! Go to www.Heloise.com to order, or send a long, stamped (71 cents), self-addressed envelope, along with $5, to: Heloise/Stain Guide, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001. When using a spray-type laundry stain remover, turn the stained item inside out and spray the stain from the "wrong" side. — Heloise
CLOGGED COFFEE MAKER
Dear Heloise: How do I unclog a coffee maker after it has hard-water deposits inside? — Ellen Y., Carol City, Fla.
Ellen, fill the water reservoir with white vinegar and run a cycle just as you would if making coffee. Repeat if necessary. Be sure to run a few cycles with plain water before making a pot of coffee. — Heloise