Dear Readers: Today's Sound Off is about returning RSVP cards:
"Dear Heloise: Recently we had a retirement party for my father and sent out invitations with RSVP cards, so that the hotel would know how many tables to set up and how much food to prepare. When an RSVP is sent out, you're supposed to send it back with 'Yes, I'll attend' or 'No, I can't attend.' Eighteen people showed up who had not returned a card! The caterers quickly set up tables in the back of the room, and those guests were served last, which meant their food was almost cold.
"Please tell your readers that when they receive an RSVP, they should return it as soon as possible, because it's rude to just show up." -- Emma in Sarasota, Florida
Emma, I have to agree with you. It's only good manners to return an RSVP card. -- Heloise
Fast facts
Dear Readers: Here are some additional uses for duct tape:
- Store a roll in the glove compartment for roadside emergencies.
- Use to temporarily hem a skirt or slacks.
- Use to remove pet hair or lint.
- Great for removing a splinter. -- Heloise
Sunscreen all year
Dear Readers: Many people figure sunscreen is only useful at the beach, but actually, we need it all year long. However, many people are confused by the labeling of sunscreen products. Here are some definitions from the Skin Cancer Foundation:
UVA (ultraviolet A) is the longer UV ray from the sun that causes long-lasting skin damage and premature aging.
UVB (ultraviolet B) is a shorter ray than UVA that causes sunburn and skin damage. Both UVA and UVB can cause skin cancer.
SPF stands for sun protection factor. It's a measure of the sunscreen's ability to protect someone from UVB rays damaging the skin.
Broad spectrum means protection from both UVA and UVB rays. -- Heloise
Credit scores
Dear Heloise: Please advise your readers to check their credit scores on a regular basis. Why? Anyone can go to a post office and fill out a change-of-address card and have your mail diverted to another address. This gives identity thieves the opportunity to check on what you owe, how much money you have, where your investments are and much more information that you'd rather keep private. -- Naomi K., Willmar, Minnesota
Budget ideas
Dear Heloise: I have a terrible time sticking to a budget. I tend to spend on frivolous items I don't need, and I order online all the time. Any hints on how to stick to a budget? -- Ann-Marie A., Muskegon, Michigan
Ann-Marie, first ask yourself how an item will enrich or improve your life. If tempted to buy something not in your budget, wait 24 hours before buying. Stay away from the shopping sites you normally frequent. When you pay off a bill, keep paying that same amount into a savings account so that you have some extra cash on hand. -- Heloise
Tea for two
Dear Heloise: Want to give your friends a nice treat? When you serve tea, give them a cinnamon stick to stir their tea. It tastes better and adds a nice aroma. -- Shirley B., Biloxi, Mississippi
Baby bottles
Dear Heloise: Just a warning to other mothers: Never warm a baby bottle in the microwave. A bottle may feel cool on the outside, but the formula or other fluid inside could be too hot for a baby's tender mouth. And never warm mother's milk in a microwave because it destroys many of the nutrients. -- Kate R., Los Alamos, New Mexico
Easy clean
Hello, Heloise: Just wanted to pass along that I discovered wet baby wipes work great on stuffed animals! Mine get dusty and dirty. An added bonus is that they smell great afterward! -- Paula in Alexandria, Virginia
Leftover night
Hi, Heloise: I loved reading your mother's column, as I do yours. When my kids were growing up, I called leftover night "Choice Night" so it seemed like a treat, not a rerun. -- Pat S., via email
Love it! -- Heloise
Dollar store
Dear Heloise: I love the dollar store, and have these hints:
1. Purchase brightly colored hair bands to wrap up phone, electronic and appliance cords. Neat and easy to see.
2. For bring-a-dish events, purchase a plastic shoebox. It is sturdy, has a lid, and you don't have to worry about getting your container back. -- Kimberly C., Schererville, Indiana
Lots of bargains to be had! -- Heloise
No mess
Dear Heloise: I put a cutting board inside a cookie sheet to cut a watermelon. No mess. -- Mary H. in Houston
Mind your manners
Dear Heloise: Working in an airport for more than 18 years has given me a view of how people behave while traveling, and sometimes they simply forget their manners. Travel would be far more pleasant if folks would just use common courtesy when away from home.
- Don't place your luggage or newspapers on a chair in the boarding area. The seats are there for other people to sit on, especially when it's crowded.
- On the plane, use the space under the seat in front of you. All too often, items are crammed into the overhead bin that could go under the seat.
- Middle seats get the armrests.
- Check behind your seat before you recline. Today we often recline into someone else's space, making it impossible for the person behind us to use the tray.
- On moving sidewalks, stand to the right and let people walk past you on the left. Don't stand in the middle. -- Lynn S. in Houston
Say what?
Dear Heloise: As a travel agent, I've learned that certain English words have different meanings in other English-speaking countries, such as:
1. "Pants": In the U.K. it means underwear. Jeans and khakis are "trousers."
2. "Fanny": You might own a "fanny pack," but in other countries they're "bun bags." The word "fanny" is considered rude because it refers to female anatomy.
3. "Bangs": They are called "fringe." The word "bang(s)" is often considered vulgar.
4. "Root": Another vulgar term in Australia and New Zealand.
5. "Bugger": Your child might be a cute little bugger, but outside of the U.S. the word "bugger" is considered an expletive. -- Eve M. in Atlanta
Soiled lampshade
Dear Heloise: I was wondering if you have any hints for cleaning fabric (material) lampshades. I need help. Not just dust, but water spots. -- Carol E., Marshall, Minnesota
Carol, you don't mention what type of material your lampshade is made of, or whether it's glued to the frame or sewn on, so my response will have to be rather generic.
If your lampshade is washable, fill a bathtub with lukewarm water and add a few drops of a very mild detergent. Swish the shade around in it. You can wipe soiled areas from top to bottom with a clean, white cotton cloth. Let the tub drain, then rinse the shade in clean, lukewarm water. Blot with an absorbent towel, or put in front of a fan to dry. -- Heloise
Simple thought
Dear Heloise: There's an old saying: "Nobody cares how much you know until they know how much you care." I've discovered that this is an accurate statement, and one that is worth remembering. -- Gordon V., Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada
Paper trail
Dear Heloise: How long should I keep savings account and IRA account statements? I've saved these since the accounts were opened years ago, and won't start taking from either account for 10 years.
The savings accounts are monthly, and the IRA statements are quarterly, so you can imagine how much paper I have! Can I shred these, or will I need them for the future? -- Maxine, via email
Maxine, great question! The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (www.fdic.gov) suggests keeping bank account statements for 12 months. If there's a tax component to your savings account, save that record for seven years. Then shred away.
IRA statements are different. Hold on to your statements for the life of the account. When folks start withdrawing money from their IRAs, that is when problems can arise.
One way to reduce the paper pileup? Scan all the documents into a PDF file.
Always check with your tax adviser, CPA or the IRS. -- Heloise
Sticky situation
Dear Readers: Got a helium balloon that's floated to the top of your cathedral ceiling? Grab another helium balloon tied to a long length of string, and get some tape rolled sticky-side out. Adhere the tape to the balloon, and release enough string to meet the wayward balloon. Both balloons should come down together! -- Heloise
Purse police
Dear Heloise: I am a retired police officer and do the family grocery shopping. I've observed ladies' purses open in their shopping carts.
Purses should be closed to avoid theft of a wallet. Take the "seat belt" strap and thread it through the purse strap and click it. This will prevent a thief from stealing your purse and save you the frustration and angst of replacing its contents.
Should someone try to make off with the purse, the person will get only a few inches away, drag the cart, alert you to the attempt and abandon the theft. -- Jim C., Dayton, Ohio
The brushoff
Dear Heloise: Feeding hummingbirds is fun and rewarding, but keeping feeders clean is so important to prevent spreading disease.
The little feeding holes are hard to clean, but the tiny brushes designed to clean between teeth make the job easy. Find them in the dental supplies section. -- Janet L., Kellogg, Idaho
Sleep scent
Dear Heloise: When I'm getting ready for bed, I spritz on some light fragrance. The scent relaxes me, it's fresh and clean, and the sheets and pillows end up smelling good, too!
I'm not going to save my perfumes for just the daylight! -- Judy B., Anderson, Indiana
The implication?
Dear Heloise: In response to a recent hint, if you tell a woman "You look beautiful today," doesn't that imply that she didn't look beautiful at other times? -- Marge B., Colorado Springs, Colo.
Only if you infer it! -- Heloise
Stinky solution
Dear Heloise: I put any trash that has the potential to smell (shrimp shells, meat, poultry and fish, peeled eggs, etc.) into a zippered bag, and put it in the freezer.
When trash is ready to go out, I put it in the outgoing garbage. This saves our trash bags, because I don't have to empty the trash several times a week due to the smell. -- A Reader in Virginia
A classic Heloise hint! Love it. -- Heloise
Fake snakes
Dear Heloise: Regarding your recent post about bird waste on someone's water fountain: We had the same problem with birds sitting on our pergola (covered sitting area -- Heloise).
We put two rubber/plastic snakes on top of the pergola. Problem solved. -- Diane B., The Villages, Florida
Cane and able
Dear Heloise: My cane is good for more than stability: I use it to push my laundry basket from the bedroom to my laundry area, to pull the clothes from the back of the dryer, and to move clothes if they get stuck in the washer's agitator.
I also use it to smooth out the blankets when making my bed. I use the crook end to pull things out from under the bed or chair.
I even have been known to shake it at a naughty grandchild! Love your column. -- Big Red, via email
Readers, the primary importance is your balance. Make sure you can do these tasks safely. -- Heloise
No-flush list
Dear Heloise: I save store flyers and fold a few pages in my purse and also store some under my sink. Sure saves money on toilet paper for wrapping unmentionables. -- Sara, via email
Glad you mentioned it! Yes, these items should never be flushed. What else is on the "No-Flush List"? Dental floss, facial tissue, paper towels, "flushable" wipes, cotton balls and swabs. -- Heloise
Spilled pill
Dear Heloise: I found an old pill in the bottom of my purse. I wasn't going to take the pill anyway, but there was a number on it. I put that number into a search engine online, and it told me the name of the medication. Good to know! -- Tamara W. in Salt Lake City
Always be cautious of medication that you're not sure of the expiration date. -- Heloise
Give it the rub
Dear Heloise: My fine hair flies out with static electricity when I brush it. I've found that rubbing my hair with a fabric softener sheet makes it more manageable. -- Dr. Mary J., Katy, Texas