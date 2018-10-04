Dear Readers: Today's Sound Off is about the loss of "the human touch." -- Heloise
"Dear Heloise: I'm tired of hearing 'Press 1 for English, press 2 for ...' I want to talk to a person. I called my bank recently and got a recording with options, none of which can answer my questions. I had to call the water department, and not one of the recorded messages could steer me in the right direction.
"Some companies have done away with customer service departments. We've lost the human touch that makes it easier and far more pleasant to do business. And when I called my doctor's office with a question about my test results, I wasn't allowed to speak with him, but instead was sent to a physician assistant, who couldn't answer my questions. To all companies and offices that do business with the public, please put people back on the phones!" -- Audrey in San Jose
Fast facts
Dear Readers: Here are some uses for old mini-blinds:
- Mark off inches and use as a ruler.
- Cut lengths and hang from a fruit tree to deter birds.
- Glue on the sides of birdhouses for better insulation.
- Cut and use as name markers when planting rows of seeds.
- Use in craft projects. Be creative. -- Heloise
Finding space
Dear Heloise: Since I live in a small apartment, where finding storage space is difficult, I store sweaters, winter hats, gloves and scarves in my suitcases. My sister puts Christmas decorations in her suitcases. I have storage boxes under the bed that hold a number of things.
Also, when one of my friends has a garage sale, I always volunteer to help out, and in exchange I get all the unwanted items and can sell them. -- Kelly T., Aspen, Colorado
Roach motel
Dear Heloise: Help! I need your Heloise formula to get rid of roaches. -- Janice N., Clearwater, Florida
Janice, we have gotten a ton of mail over the past few months requesting this formula, so here it is:
Gather these ingredients: 8 ounces of powdered boric acid, ½ cup of flour, ½ of a small onion (chopped), ⅛ cup of sugar, ¼ cup of shortening or bacon drippings and enough water to form a soft dough.
1. Mix boric acid, flour and onion. Next, cream shortening and sugar and add the flour mixture to this. Mix well, then add enough water to form a soft dough.
2. Shape into small balls and put around the house in areas prone to roaches. If you place the balls in open sandwich bags, they'll keep longer without drying out. When the dough balls become hard, replace them with fresh ones.
You can skip the water and just use the dry ingredients. Mix powdered boric acid with an equal or larger amount of flour, cornmeal or sugar.
Keep this out of the reach of pets and children; large amounts of boric acid can be toxic. If ingested, call your doctor immediately. -- Heloise
Leftover night
Hi, Heloise: I loved reading your mother's column, as I do yours. When my kids were growing up, I called leftover night "Choice Night" so it seemed like a treat, not a rerun. -- Pat S., via email
Love it! -- Heloise
Say what?
Dear Heloise: As a travel agent, I've learned that certain English words have different meanings in other English-speaking countries, such as:
1. "Pants": In the U.K. it means underwear. Jeans and khakis are "trousers."
2. "Fanny": You might own a "fanny pack," but in other countries they're "bun bags." The word "fanny" is considered rude because it refers to female anatomy.
3. "Bangs": They are called "fringe." The word "bang(s)" is often considered vulgar.
4. "Root": Another vulgar term in Australia and New Zealand.
5. "Bugger": Your child might be a cute little bugger, but outside of the U.S. the word "bugger" is considered an expletive. -- Eve M. in Atlanta
Soiled lampshade
Dear Heloise: I was wondering if you have any hints for cleaning fabric (material) lampshades. I need help. Not just dust, but water spots. -- Carol E., Marshall, Minnesota
Carol, you don't mention what type of material your lampshade is made of, or whether it's glued to the frame or sewn on, so my response will have to be rather generic.
If your lampshade is washable, fill a bathtub with lukewarm water and add a few drops of a very mild detergent. Swish the shade around in it. You can wipe soiled areas from top to bottom with a clean, white cotton cloth. Let the tub drain, then rinse the shade in clean, lukewarm water. Blot with an absorbent towel, or put in front of a fan to dry. -- Heloise
Simple thought
Dear Heloise: There's an old saying: "Nobody cares how much you know until they know how much you care." I've discovered that this is an accurate statement, and one that is worth remembering. -- Gordon V., Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada
Paper trail
Dear Heloise: How long should I keep savings account and IRA account statements? I've saved these since the accounts were opened years ago, and won't start taking from either account for 10 years.
The savings accounts are monthly, and the IRA statements are quarterly, so you can imagine how much paper I have! Can I shred these, or will I need them for the future? -- Maxine, via email
Maxine, great question! The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (www.fdic.gov) suggests keeping bank account statements for 12 months. If there's a tax component to your savings account, save that record for seven years. Then shred away.
IRA statements are different. Hold on to your statements for the life of the account. When folks start withdrawing money from their IRAs, that is when problems can arise.
One way to reduce the paper pileup? Scan all the documents into a PDF file.
Always check with your tax adviser, CPA or the IRS. -- Heloise
Sticky situation
Dear Readers: Got a helium balloon that's floated to the top of your cathedral ceiling? Grab another helium balloon tied to a long length of string, and get some tape rolled sticky-side out. Adhere the tape to the balloon, and release enough string to meet the wayward balloon. Both balloons should come down together! -- Heloise
Purse police
Dear Heloise: I am a retired police officer and do the family grocery shopping. I've observed ladies' purses open in their shopping carts.
Purses should be closed to avoid theft of a wallet. Take the "seat belt" strap and thread it through the purse strap and click it. This will prevent a thief from stealing your purse and save you the frustration and angst of replacing its contents.
Should someone try to make off with the purse, the person will get only a few inches away, drag the cart, alert you to the attempt and abandon the theft. -- Jim C., Dayton, Ohio
The brushoff
Dear Heloise: Feeding hummingbirds is fun and rewarding, but keeping feeders clean is so important to prevent spreading disease.
The little feeding holes are hard to clean, but the tiny brushes designed to clean between teeth make the job easy. Find them in the dental supplies section. -- Janet L., Kellogg, Idaho
Sleep scent
Dear Heloise: When I'm getting ready for bed, I spritz on some light fragrance. The scent relaxes me, it's fresh and clean, and the sheets and pillows end up smelling good, too!
I'm not going to save my perfumes for just the daylight! -- Judy B., Anderson, Indiana
The implication?
Dear Heloise: In response to a recent hint, if you tell a woman "You look beautiful today," doesn't that imply that she didn't look beautiful at other times? -- Marge B., Colorado Springs, Colo.
Only if you infer it! -- Heloise
Stinky solution
Dear Heloise: I put any trash that has the potential to smell (shrimp shells, meat, poultry and fish, peeled eggs, etc.) into a zippered bag, and put it in the freezer.
When trash is ready to go out, I put it in the outgoing garbage. This saves our trash bags, because I don't have to empty the trash several times a week due to the smell. -- A Reader in Virginia
A classic Heloise hint! Love it. -- Heloise
Fake snakes
Dear Heloise: Regarding your recent post about bird waste on someone's water fountain: We had the same problem with birds sitting on our pergola (covered sitting area -- Heloise).
We put two rubber/plastic snakes on top of the pergola. Problem solved. -- Diane B., The Villages, Florida
Cane and able
Dear Heloise: My cane is good for more than stability: I use it to push my laundry basket from the bedroom to my laundry area, to pull the clothes from the back of the dryer, and to move clothes if they get stuck in the washer's agitator.
I also use it to smooth out the blankets when making my bed. I use the crook end to pull things out from under the bed or chair.
I even have been known to shake it at a naughty grandchild! Love your column. -- Big Red, via email
Readers, the primary importance is your balance. Make sure you can do these tasks safely. -- Heloise
No-flush list
Dear Heloise: I save store flyers and fold a few pages in my purse and also store some under my sink. Sure saves money on toilet paper for wrapping unmentionables. -- Sara, via email
Glad you mentioned it! Yes, these items should never be flushed. What else is on the "No-Flush List"? Dental floss, facial tissue, paper towels, "flushable" wipes, cotton balls and swabs. -- Heloise
Spilled pill
Dear Heloise: I found an old pill in the bottom of my purse. I wasn't going to take the pill anyway, but there was a number on it. I put that number into a search engine online, and it told me the name of the medication. Good to know! -- Tamara W. in Salt Lake City
Always be cautious of medication that you're not sure of the expiration date. -- Heloise
Give it the rub
Dear Heloise: My fine hair flies out with static electricity when I brush it. I've found that rubbing my hair with a fabric softener sheet makes it more manageable. -- Dr. Mary J., Katy, Texas