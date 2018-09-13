Dear Readers: What do you know about the banana? Available year-round, bananas can be a healthy addition to your diet. The common supermarket banana has about 100 calories and 12 grams of sugar.
High in fiber and low in fat, bananas are a good source of potassium, which can help the heart. Bananas can be a smart choice for athletes to help rebuild expended energy, and for dieters, because bananas taste sweet and promote a feeling of fullness.
Bananas, with a good amount of tryptophan, can help with sleep problems and depression. They also have a high vitamin A count, so your eyesight can benefit too!
"Check out" bananas at the grocery store today! -- Heloise
What's the buzz?
Dear Heloise: I feed hummingbirds year-round. I use 1 cup sugar to 4 cups water, heated to boiling, then cooled. I have many flowers they enjoy, but the hummingbirds continue to drink the syrup in the summer.
I will be leaving this summer. Would it be OK to fill extra feeders and store them in the fridge so our neighbor could swap them out while we are gone? -- Paula F., Salem, Oregon
Hi, Paula! It's so important to help our flying friends, and according to the Smithsonian's National Zoo, your recipe for homemade nectar is a good one.
Making extra and storing it in the fridge should not be a problem. -- Heloise
P.S. The hummingbirds need extra "fuel" this time of year to help them migrate and to get strong for breeding season.
Ice holder
Dear Heloise: I have a refrigerator without an ice maker. I use an empty half-gallon ice cream container to store ice cubes in the freezer section. It holds two ice trays' worth.
Also, I make the best iced tea, with three tea bags in a quart of boiling water, followed by ⅓ cup of sugar and ½ cup of cranberry juice, with a wedge of fresh orange squeezed in. -- Ruth F., North Canton, Ohio
Sounds refreshing! -- Heloise
Paperback ploy
Dear Heloise: I love to read paperback books. I can buy used paperbacks for about 50 cents at the library or at a thrift store.
After reading, I donate them to the libraries or thrift stores so they can be sold again. It's an inexpensive way to enjoy reading. -- Elizabeth in Minnesota
Wonderful summer pastime, and a Heloise high-five for passing it on! -- Heloise
Fungus fix
Dear Heloise: If you have too many mushrooms and they will go bad, slice and saute them, then freeze them in a freezer bag. -- Sue A., Irvine
Big difference?
Dear Heloise: Can you settle an argument? What's the difference between an antique and a collectible? -- Harriet B. in Ohio
Harriet, this is an interesting topic! An antique is an object that is desirable because of its age and importance. An antique is defined as being at least 100 years old, rare and in great condition.
A collectible also is valuable, but it's typically a trendy item, something less than 100 years old, relatable to popular culture perhaps, and may go up or down in its worth. It usually is not as valuable as an antique may be. -- Heloise
P.S. The term "vintage" is used for something that's "in" again after a short period -- 25 years!
Just ask
Dear Heloise: Merchants, hoteliers, restaurateurs and others may offer discounts, but they may not be advertised! For example, if you are a college or high school student, current or retired military, or a senior citizen, ask for a discount! -- William H. in Los Angeles
Laughing here
Dear Heloise: I was excited to retire and have some downtime, but my "honey-do" list is way overdue! Instead of spending eight hours at the office, I'm working 16 hours at home! -- Charles D., Decatur, Illinois
Relax a little bit, Charles; you've earned it! All that work will wait for you! -- Heloise
How safe?
Dear Heloise: How safe am I in my recreational vehicle during a lightning storm. The bulk of the RV is fiberglass, but it sits on rubber tires. -- Henry U., Evergreen, Colorado
Henry, in the event of a lightning storm, go to the metal tow vehicle (car or truck) and get inside. The tow vehicle has a metal roof and sides, which allows the voltage to flow around the vehicle, keeping you much safer than being in a fiberglass box. Don't depend on your tires to save you from a lightning strike in your fiberglass RV. If your RV is all metal, you'll probably be OK. -- Heloise
Emergency contact
Dear Heloise: Emergency contact information needs to be kept in several locations, especially while you travel. Both my wife and I have a copy, and we keep a copy in the glove box of our car and with our eldest son. Should anything happen to us while away from home, the police or hospital staff would know who to contact and what medications we take. As a diabetic, this is very important. -- Scott G., Chapel Hill, North Carolina
Great outdoors?
Dear Heloise: My husband talked me into going camping, mainly to see if we were cut out for this sort of recreation. Having gone camping as a boy, he loved it and knew what to do, so he bought a tent, sleeping bags, camp stove and a few other items (hundreds of dollars' worth of gear), and we went camping. We hated it. Our tent leaked a little during a thunderstorm, a snake crawled into the tent, and the bugs and dirt drove us crazy. A word to the wise: Don't buy equipment before trying an expensive hobby. Instead, rent it, then see if the hobby is right for you. We're sadder but wiser. -- Kevin and Karen D. in Tennessee
Scratchy blankets
Dear Heloise: My blankets don't come out of the dryer as soft and nice as they did when they were new. I use a dryer sheet, but it doesn't seem to help. What am I doing wrong? -- Sarah N., Lakewood, Washington
Sarah, add some white vinegar to the rinse cycle, and they should be softer and fluffier. You can still use a dryer sheet, but dry the blanket by itself. -- Heloise
Old blanket use
Dear Heloise: Please tell your readers that if they have an old blanket or flannel-backed tablecloth, they should roll it up and store it in their car's trunk. If ever stranded on the road, you can wrap up in it for warmth, or use it for shade from the heat, or to keep your clothing clean if you need to crawl under the car. -- William A., Ames, Iowa
Counteroffer
Dear Heloise: When an employer offers you a salary to work for them, always negotiate for more. If they won't budge, you should discuss non-salary compensation. -- Allison A., Logan, Utah
Prescriptions proof
Dear Heloise: Please remember that when carrying prescriptions while traveling, you must be able to produce a valid prescription for each of them. This can spare your readers a lot of grief if they find themselves in a situation where they have to prove they have them legitimately. -- Ken T., via email
You're right, Ken! It's best to travel with the prescription in its original container, with the doctor's information and instructions printed on the label. Carry no more than 90 days' worth of medication. Equipment such as needles and oxygen can pose a security or safety risk, so always have a copy of the prescription for these items as well. -- Heloise
P.S. Check out the following letter for more hints about medications.
Old medications
Dear Heloise: Once a year, I like to go through all my old and new medications to decide what to keep and what to get rid of. I check the expiration dates. If the medication is past its expiration period, I toss it out. Aspirin tablets that smell like vinegar or liquid medications that have separated go in the trash. This not only eliminates excess clutter, but it is much safer because I won't accidentally take the wrong medication. -- Cynthia M., Aiken, South Carolina
Tipping tip
Dear Heloise: I was dismayed to read the recent hint from Penny N. in Fort Wayne, Indiana, who said they tip housekeeping only after staying in a hotel for four days or more. We believe that housekeepers rarely earn enough money for their time and the work they do. Our plan is to leave a tip for any length of stay. The longer we stay, the more we leave. If we stay several days, we'll often leave a tip on the first day just to let housekeeping know that we are tippers and to expect more. -- Albert P., Vine Grove, Kentucky
Tea for two
Dear Heloise: Want to give your friends a nice treat? When you serve tea, give them a cinnamon stick to stir their tea. It tastes better and adds a nice aroma. -- Shirley B., Biloxi, Mississippi.
Baby bottles
Dear Heloise: Just a warning to other mothers: Never warm a baby bottle in the microwave. A bottle may feel cool on the outside, but the formula or other fluid inside could be too hot for a baby's tender mouth. And never warm mother's milk in a microwave because it destroys many of the nutrients. -- Kate R., Los Alamos, New Mexico
Easy clean
Hello, Heloise: Just wanted to pass along that I discovered wet baby wipes work great on stuffed animals! Mine get dusty and dirty. An added bonus is that they smell great afterward! -- Paula in Alexandria, Virginia
Leftover night
Hi, Heloise: I loved reading your mother's column, as I do yours. When my kids were growing up, I called leftover night "Choice Night" so it seemed like a treat, not a rerun. -- Pat S., via email
Love it! -- Heloise
Dollar store
Dear Heloise: I love the dollar store, and have these hints:
1. Purchase brightly colored hair bands to wrap up phone, electronic and appliance cords. Neat and easy to see.
2. For bring-a-dish events, purchase a plastic shoebox. It is sturdy, has a lid, and you don't have to worry about getting your container back. -- Kimberly C., Schererville, Indiana
Lots of bargains to be had! -- Heloise
Sticky situation
Dear Heloise: Most recipes call for creaming butter, then adding sugar and creaming together. The butter adheres to the bowl. I suggest you put the sugar into the bowl first, then add butter and cream together. No problem of having to have to scrape the bowl. -- B. Doherty, Spring Lake, New Jersy
No mess
Dear Heloise: I put a cutting board inside a cookie sheet to cut a watermelon. No mess. -- Mary H. in Houston