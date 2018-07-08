Dear Heloise: Just the thought of your recipe for Bootlegger Beans makes my mouth water. I lost that recipe in our last move to a new house. Would you please reprint it for me? -- Nora Y., Troy, Mich.
Nora, I've always loved this recipe, so here it is -- Bootlegger Beans a la Heloise:
3 strips bacon
1 small onion, chopped
1 (15-ounce) can pork and beans in tomato sauce.
1 tablespoon packed brown sugar
2 to 3 tablespoons ketchup
Fry the bacon in a medium pan over medium-high heat until almost crisp. Add the onion and continue frying until the onion starts to brown. Pour off almost all of the grease and add the remaining ingredients. Stir to mix well, cover and simmer until heated through. -- Heloise
SMART SHOPPER
Dear Heloise: A word to the wise: Don't buy convenience foods. Why? They usually are high in fat, sugar and salt. Often they're overpackaged, so you'll be adding to our landfill problems. If time is an issue, then prepare meals in advance and freeze them. -- Grace K., Duxbury, Vt.
GRILLED VEGETABLES
Dear Heloise: About two weeks ago, I had some grilled veggies at a friend's home and loved them. I'd like to try it, but don't know how long they should be cooked, or which vegetables I should grill. Can you help me with this one? -- Margo L., Greenwood, S.C.
Margo, here are a few hints to help you get started on your summer grilling:
Bell peppers: Cut into quarters, remove the seeds and grill, with the skin side down, about 12-15 minutes over the heat.
Corn on the cob: Soak the corn in the husks in cold water for 30 minutes. Peel back the husks, but do not remove. Do remove the corn silk. Pull the husks back over the cobs and cook about 15 minutes.
Mushrooms: Cut the stems level with the caps. Brush with olive oil, both sides, and cook until tender, about 2 minutes.
Potatoes: Baking or new potatoes are best for the grill. Slice between 1/4 and 1/2 inch thick. Place the slices on foil squares, and dot with butter or drops of olive oil. Sprinkle with salt and pepper and herbs such as chives, parsley and rosemary. Wrap in foil and cook on the grill until tender.
-- Heloise
WINE BOUQUET
Dear Heloise: What do people mean when they speak of a wine's "bouquet." -- Lillian B., Pine Bluff, Ark.
Lillian, about 80 percent of our sense of taste is based on our sense of smell. The aroma -- or the bouquet, as it's called -- of the wine tells you a lot about its quality. Generally, young wines have a fruity smell, while older wines have a more refined, subtle character. A "prickly" sensation in the nose after smelling the wine means excessive sulfur dioxide. -- Heloise
CHAMPAGNE
Dear Heloise: What is a magnum and a jeroboam of champagne? -- Dale G., Decatur, Ill.
Dale, a magnum is 2 quarts, which usually fills 10 glasses. A jeroboam of champagne is 4 quarts, which fills about 20 glasses. -- Heloise
JAM AND JELLY
Dear Heloise: I've often wondered, what's the difference between JAM AND JELLY? -- Mary H., Hammond, Ind.
Great question -- let's take a look. Most all of the parts of the fruit are used to make jam. Its texture is thicker, with pieces of real fruit, and can be crunchy with, for example, strawberry seeds. Jelly, by comparison, is made with just the juice of the fruit, so it is thinner in consistency.
Let's talk nutrition: Jam contains more vitamins and minerals than jelly, although each has 50 calories and no fat. Commercial jams and jellies may have added sugar in them. It really comes down to personal preference! -- Heloise
P.S. Marmalade is a jam of sorts, but it's made strictly from citrus fruits, and even can contain the ground-up peel of the fruit!
RECYCLE REDO
Dear Heloise: Here are some recycling hints:
• Plastic shower caps from hotels make great bowl covers.
• Don't throw away chopsticks -- they make great gardening stakes.
• Plastic bags from grocery stores make great dirty clothes bags while traveling.
-- Donald S., Ralston, Neb.
COPPER-BOTTOM POTS
Dear Heloise: Please print the "recipe" to clean copper-bottom pots. -- Joan P., Lewistown, Pa.
Joan, happy to! Believe it or not, a condiment can come to the rescue! Ketchup makes a good copper cleaner because of its vinegar and acid content. Rinse the pot, then rub on a small amount of ketchup topped with a sprinkling of salt, and buff in with a soft cloth. Use a damp cloth to rinse, and then dry with a clean cloth.
Cheap, nontoxic and readily available, vinegar is one of my favorite go-to household cleaners. I've compiled my best vinegar hints and how-tos into a handy pamphlet. Would you like to receive one? It's easy! Visit www.Heloise.com to order, or send $5, along with a long, stamped (71 cents), self-addressed envelope, to: Heloise/Vinegar, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001. It's important to keep copper clean; any black markings can lead to uneven heating of the pot and the food. -- Heloise
IT'S IN THE BAG
Dear Heloise: My city has had a big increase in homeless people. Rather than give money to these folks, my daughter-in-law and granddaughter have made up clear zipper-top bags with small toiletry items to hand out. They keep some in the car for easy giving. -- Shirley in Central California
CLIP IT TO FIT IT
Hello, Heloise: I have salon-size (big) shampoo bottles and family-size (smaller) ones, but the salon size has a pump; the family size does not.
Once I finish the salon size, I remove the pump, clip the tube to fit the family size (clipping the end at a slight angle) and put it in the family-size bottle. -- Mary A., Vancouver, Wash.
BANISHING SAND
Dear Heloise: Rather than dealing with washing sand off my grandchildren at the beach, I carry baby powder in my car. I sprinkle it on their legs, brush it off, and no more sand! Easier and cleaner than water. -- Mrs. B., via email