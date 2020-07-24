Hints from Heloise: Unemployment scam
Dear Heloise: Please let your readers know there are some unemployment benefit scams out there that take advantage of people who file for unemployment benefits.

There is no fee for filing or qualifying for unemployment benefits. That should be your first clue that you have the wrong internet site. These websites are not connected to any government agency and will offer to help you file for unemployment and ask you for personal information. Most legitimate government websites will end in ".gov." -- Harry in West Virginia

STRIKE A POSE

Dear Heloise: When shopping for the perfect wedding dress, I had my mother take a photo of me with my phone wearing the dresses that I liked while holding a note including the name of the shop the dress was in, the price and a couple other notations. This made it easier and less emotional when I made my final decision. -- Tracy in Arizona

CRAFT ORGANIZING

Dear Heloise: I love to do crafts, but I was always losing small items and usually found them when the vacuum sucked them up. I went to the hardware store and found all sorts of clear plastic containers meant to hold small nails and screws. Now all of my supplies are organized and neat. No more lost items. -- Lois in Florida

FACE MASKS

Dear Heloise: I don't have a surgical face mask, so I use a bandana to cover my face when I'm out and about. My daughter claims a bandana is really not a good barrier method, and says I need to order a face mask online. What's the scoop on mask-wearing? -- Anna in Oregon

Anna, a bandana can be used, but it really isn't the best solution. If you're looking for a more stylish mask, there are sites online that sell face masks that fit better and provide better protection than a bandana. But you can also buy inexpensive, disposable face masks that are effective in containing and preventing transmission of this deadly virus. -- Heloise

TISSUE ISSUE

Dear Heloise: I keep a box of tissues in my bathroom near the sink. When water sprays over the counter, the bottom of the box would get soggy and leave print marks on the countertop. To solve this problem, I found some pushpins and put them on the underside of the tissue box in the corners. I even found colors that matched my bathroom towels. Now the tissues are safe and dry when splashes happen. -- Connie, via email

BLENDER CLEANING

Dear Heloise: I use my blender daily to make a protein drink. To be sure it is clean to use the next day, I first rinse it, then fill it halfway with water and add a drop of dishwashing liquid. With the lid on, I run the blender at its lowest setting for a few seconds and follow by rinsing thoroughly. Once a month I take the blender apart and clean the blade attachment area. -- Roger in North Dakota

Dear Heloise: My husband and I live on a lake. A couple of months ago we sent out letters to family and friends saying that we were not entertaining this summer due to COVID-19. We asked that no one drop in unexpectedly and to please respect our need to stay apart from others. This is especially important because my husband had a triple by-pass in late February and his doctor has stated that he must not be exposed to this virus.

