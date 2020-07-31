You have permission to edit this article.
Hints from Heloise: Hygienist hints
Hints from Heloise: Hygienist hints

Dear Heloise: I have some suggestions on brushing our teeth:

First, throw out a toothbrush after you have a cold or anything that causes germs to travel. Next, if you run out of toothpaste, you can use baking soda and salt. It doesn't taste too good and it's abrasive, but it does the job. And circular brushing works best. -- A retired hygienist in New Hampshire

ELDER WATCH

Dear Heloise: I read your column in the Inland Valley Daily Bulletin and have a few suggestions for elderly people:

* Subscribe to a newspaper (daily if possible). They toss mine on the driveway and I pick it up every morning, thus alerting my neighbors that I'm up and about.

* If you still drive and go out for errands, when you return home, park in a slightly different spot. This alerts neighbors that you've been out and about during the day.

* Join a neighborhood watch program that your local police department might have.

* Stay in contact with family and friends by phone calls, emails or even letters. Let them know you're OK. -- A.J. Dubiel, Ontario, Calif.

A.J., these are all ideas that make a lot of sense for anyone who lives alone. It not only gives you peace of mind, but those who care about you as well. -- Heloise

GIFT WRAP STORAGE

Dear Heloise: To store gift-wrapping paper, I use a five-gallon paint bucket that I bought at a home improvement store. It holds the numerous rolls of paper that I have accumulated and prevents them from unraveling or getting crushed in the closet.

I also found a tool apron that uses self-adhering straps to wrap around the bucket. It has storage pockets that hold gift-wrapping accessories such as scissors, tape, ribbon and bows. -- Betty in New York

CLINGY LINER

Dear Heloise: When I shower, the shower curtain liner billows in and clings to my body while I'm showering. Is there anything I can do about this annoyance? -- Marilyn in Louisiana

Marilyn, I can fix this problem for you. Try pinning or sewing fishing weights or heavy washers every six to 12 inches along the bottom of the liner. The extra weight should prevent the billowing. Some shower curtain liners already have suction cups or weights attached. Be sure the liner hangs down into the tub more than an inch or two, or hang the rod lower. -- Heloise

PEDICURE

Dear Heloise: I like to paint my toenails, especially in summer when I wear sandals. Sadly, the pedicure never seems to last very long before the polish starts chipping off. What am I doing wrong? -- Chloe in Virginia

Chole, your pedicure will last longer if you first apply a coat of clear polish, then use several thin coats of polish rather than one or two thick coats. Be sure to apply a clear topcoat, but do it only after the last coat of polish is completely dry. This should help prevent chipping. -- Heloise

