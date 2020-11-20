You have permission to edit this article.
Hints from Heloise: Framing the family
Hints from Heloise

Hints from Heloise: Framing the family

Dear Heloise: I enjoy reading your column very much. Many good hints.

I have several family pictures in all sorts of frames and sizes. I want to put them on a wall in the guest bedroom, where they can be seen. Is there a way to do this? Thank you. -- Reader in Troy, Ohio

Reader in Troy, you can put up two or three picture shelves on a wall and display your photos. This way you can change out photos whenever you want.

You could also arrange them in a cluster on one wall. Lay the photos on a bed sheet before hanging so you can see how it will look on the wall. Try for a sense of balance. You can mix various frame styles and they'll look nice together. -- Heloise

PHONE CALLS

Dear Heloise: I saw, yet again, in your column for people to hang up on scammers. Why not recommend we don't answer unidentified numbers? We do that, and if it is a legitimate call, they will leave a message. We simply don't answer any unidentified numbers. --Marie, via email

Marie, many scammers are "spoofing" to disguise their identity. They may use a number that you know, such as one from a son, daughter or friend. However, you are correct about not answering unidentified numbers. And never answer any questions about personal information. -- Heloise

DOG WALKERS

Dear Heloise: Yes, dog walkers should pick up after the dog. But, more to the point, why do dog walkers assume they have some inherent right to trespass on your front yard? -- M.D., via email

M.D., dog walkers need to pick up after their dogs.

* It keeps our communities sanitary.

* Dog feces is NOT fertilizer.

* It contains pollutants and bacteria that can be harmful to people and pets.

* In many communities, you are required by law to pick up after your pet.

A WILL VS. A LIVING WILL

Dear Heloise: What is the difference between a will and a living will? Do I need both? -- Doris A., Ridgewood, N.J.

Doris, yes, you'll need both, because they are two different things. A will is a legal document that specifies how you want your property divided and who should be the guardians of your minor children. It names the executor of your estate, and it's only used after a person dies.

A living will -- sometimes called an advanced healthcare directive -- is a private document that contains instructions for medical treatment if you are unable to speak or communicate your wishes. You must be 18 years of age to sign a living will. A copy of your will should go to your attorney, while a copy of your living will goes to your doctor. Do not put funeral directives in either a will or living will. Either make arrangements before you die or tell a close family member what you want done. -- Heloise

