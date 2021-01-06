Hints from Heloise: Chopped cranberries

DEAR ABBY: A year ago, my husband and I bought our first home together. We love it and are excited to improve the house and the property. One of our neighbors is an elderly woman who had previously assumed that part of our property belonged to her. Without conducting a survey, she planted several trees on what is, in fact, our land, and they have grown to block our views. She also erected an unpermitted fence that crosses onto our property. We have since pruned and/or removed a few of the trees.