Hints from Heloise: Avoid this phishing scam
Hints from Heloise

Hints from Heloise: Avoid this phishing scam

Heloise 9.28

Heloise, Helpful Hints.jpg

Today's Sound Off is about the double charge scam.

Dear Heloise: Please warn your readers to be aware of the new scam to gather personal and financial information from people. The scammers send an email that appears to be from a major online retailer that states you deserve a refund on a recent order and all you have to do is update your billing information. Closely look at the address the scammers are using. It won't look legitimate. They figure you will recognize the name of the company and send them what they want. They are "phishing" for your credit card number, other account numbers, usernames and passwords.

The scammers are not associated with reputable companies. Although the email might look like it's from the retailer (they might even recreate the company's logo), do not respond to the email. Check your orders with the retailer directly. Always safeguard your financial information by never giving it out. -- Henry in Texas

FAST FACTS

New uses for an old wool blanket:

* Cover a drafty window in the wintertime.

* Keep one in the car for emergencies.

* Donate to an animal shelter.

* Use as insulation under the fitted

bed sheet for chilly nights. -- Heloise

PETS GET CHILLY, TOO

Dear Heloise: I'm sure everyone knows they should never leave a pet in

the car during the heat of summer, but this applies to pets in the winter as well. When it's cold outside, pets get chilly just like we do. With cold weather around the corner, remember to leave your pets at home rather than outside in a vehicle, and never leave them outside on cold nights. They are family members, too. Take care of them. -- Allison in Michigan

WINTER ROOF CARE

Dear Heloise: I work as a handyman, and at this time of year a lot of people are winterizing their homes. The problem is that they forget the gutters and roof. It's very important to clean out your gutters of every bit of dirt and debris. Then make sure your roof is free of piles of leaves that could lead to roof rot or make your house more vulnerable to fire if you live in a drought-stricken area. -- T.H. in Washington

T.H., you couldn't be more timely

with your warning. Thanks for the helpful reminder. -- Heloise

SEASHELLS SHOWCASE

Dear Heloise: My kids brought home five shoe boxes of seashells from their summer visit at their grandparent's home in Florida. They treasure them and want me to use them somehow in the house, so I show them off by filling a large vase with the prettiest shells. I glued the smaller ones around the edge of the mirror in their bedroom. The damaged ones I sprinkled around my potted plants to hold the moisture in. -- Denise in Idaho

Denise, I'm sure your children are very pleased, and you found some very creative ways to show off their treasures. -- Heloise

