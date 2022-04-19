It’s the time of year once again when the Santa Ynez Valley Theater Group presents another production.
This semester, we will be performing William Shakespeare's "Twelfth Night," a comedy about two twins, Viola and Sebastian, who are separated when their ship goes down in a storm. They both think the other is dead, but they manage to wash up on opposite sides of the same island.
Viola decides to disguise herself as a man and become a servant to the duke of the island, Duke Orsino. Throughout the play, Viola encounters many unique and colorful characters, such as Lady Olivia who falls in love with her, Sir Toby (Olivia’s cousin), Malvolio (Olivia’s butler), Feste the Jester (Olivia’s fool) and many more.
I will be performing in the play as Feste, along with my talented castmates.
Jeff McKinnon, our director, has had a connection to "Twelfth Night" for over 40 years. He’s played Sir Toby and Duke Orsino, as well as Antonio, Valentine, the Priest and the Sea Captain. He’s also directed it at SYHS once before.
“It was the first Shakespeare production I had ever acted in, and over that span, including college and regional theater, I've acted in over 25 productions of his plays, but 'Twelfth Night' is the one that seems to keep coming around,” McKinnon said. “It is definitely my favorite.”
I was curious as to what about the play made McKinnon want to direct it again.
“I think I am drawn to it because of its complexity and diversity of plot. It has so many theatrical elements that are applicable to what we do here in the theater group — physical comedy, romance, great scenes of dramatic conflict," he said.
"The characters are also so memorable, giving students the chance to try out some distinct and varied roles. I think Viola is the greatest role Shakespeare wrote for a woman. She is certainly one of his most three-dimensional characters, showing us her intelligence, wit, pragmatism, and depth of longing and feeling,” McKinnon said.
Our production of 'Twelfth Night' definitely has a unique feel to it, and with the slapstick comedy we employ, it comes from a specific place of inspiration. That place, according to McKinnon, is found with early Hollywood comics.
“I grew up loving films from the '20s and '30s, especially the comedians like the Marx Brothers, Buster Keaton, Laurel & Hardy, Charlie Chaplin and Harold Lloyd,” he added.
Besides the comedic aspects of 'Twelfth Night,' there are many other memorable moments, and what McKinnon loves most are its soliloquies.
He explained that in the production we're seeing Shakespeare's genius by him allowing us to witness the thought processes of the characters, their measured rationale and realizations as they occur.
"Viola is so lovable partly because we get to see her vulnerability and her toughness, her resilience and her willingness to proceed ahead into an uncertain outcome," McKinnon said. "It all works out well in the end for her. But Shakespeare leaves us with a somewhat open end, with what feels like a very modern take on the fragility of our lives. We can take some comfort in that, I think, as we see what an uncertain world we live in.”
I also wanted to speak to some of my fellow castmates to see what their experience has been while acting in their roles.
Lulu Sigouin, who plays Viola, told me that “the experience has been thrilling and challenging. Trying to find out who Viola is playing in the moment has been a fun experience.”
Emma Johnson, who plays Viola’s brother, Sebastian, has had a similar experience.
“Playing Sebastian has been so fun! I love the challenge of memorizing Shakespeare, but my favorite part has been learning my fights and practicing them to become more comfortable with them,” she said.
Speaking of fights, our fight captain, Libby Padfield, who also plays Olivia, has had a unique experience overseeing the fights that go on in 'Twelfth Night.'
“My favorite moments in 'Twelfth Night' have to be the fights," Padfield said. "All the fighters have put so much work into them and it really shows."
Sadly, this will be the seniors’ last play at Santa Ynez High School. To me, the theater has played an enormously influential role in my high school career, and I wanted to know what theater has meant to these seniors.
Harry Mullin, who plays Malvolio in our production explained how the theater has provided "a safe space for me to work on my acting skills, as well as my public speaking skills.”
“High school theater has meant the world to me," Mullin said. "It not only helped me find the best people to be friends with but it helped me grow as a person through high school.”
Johnson, who also performed in "The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie" and "Treasure Island" during her freshman year, took a break from theater to pursue sports, then returned to the theater group for her senior year.
“Theater has bookended my high school career and, thus, has shown me how much I have changed throughout these past four years," she said. "This play in particular reminds me of 'Treasure Island,' which was the first play I had done that involved stage combat."
Johnson added, "I think that 'Twelfth Night' is the perfect show to be my last in high school, and I’m glad that I’ll be able to celebrate this experience with the friends that I’ve made throughout my time in theater.”
Padfield also noted that high school theater has always been a place where she was able to make friends. "I have met so many wonderful people from all different ages and backgrounds and have truly made a lifelong connection with them that, were it not for theater, would not have been possible,” she said.