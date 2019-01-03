STAR WARS TAPE DISPENSER
$44.95
Talk about geeking out! This Star Wars tape dispenser is the ultimate in geek gear. The dispenser resembles the Imperial Walker taken down by the Rebel Alliance. If you are a Star Wars fan then you would already know that and want one of these on your desk.
VORTEX BANK
$15.94
Saving was never this slick. A slide at the top takes your coins and with the help of some built-in physics they will spin in motion as they are deposited into the bottom of the bank. This would be a great way to start kids saving since they can see the coins going in and can also easily retrieve them by opening the middle.
OVLED BROADBEAM HEADLAMP
$11.99
Instead of the usual one beam headlamp this broadbeam headlamp scans across your forehead emitting 20 little LED squares with the brightness of a 40 watt bulb. The band is flat, and it's easy to operate with just three AAA batteries. A full peripheral view at night is something most people would love to see.
BENTO LUNCHBOX
$23.95
Talk about too cool for school. This Bento Lunchbox has compartments that are microwavable, dishwasher and freezer safe so you can carry all kinds of fresh foods to the office or anywhere you want to make sure you have a healthy meal. This is great for people counting calories and portion control because it's easy to see at a glance whether you have too much in any one compartment.