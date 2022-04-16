I will never forget my first interview with the amazing Fess Parker in Los Olivos at his beautiful new hotel, the Fess Parker Inn. He was a grand star, known worldwide as Davy Crockett and Daniel Boone while working with Walt Disney.
Fess was indeed “king of the wild frontier,” yet not pretentious in any way. He was a kind, generous man who treated everyone respectfully. I felt intimidated before meeting him at first, but I was completely wrong. He reminded me a lot of another great California wine pioneer, Robert Mondavi. They were both great characters in California’s wine history who were anything but egotistical. I was honored to meet both of them.
I first met Fess at a charity wine tasting in Marin County featuring some of the wineries of Santa Barbara County. Fess himself was pouring his wines, and I found him to be so friendly and charming. Fess, in his new role as vintner with a small winery and vineyard on Foxen Canyon Road, wouldn’t last long, however.
In 1989, Fess and his son Eli planted a vineyard, planning to grow wine grapes and sell the fruit to local winemakers, and watch the growth of the wine region. In a press release written around the year 2000, his daughter Ashley explained why that plan changed so swiftly:
“Fess is from Texas so he can’t do anything small. The Fess Parker Winery has since grown from an initial planting of five-and-a-half acres to over 700 acres as of July 2000.”
Fess and his wife Marcy were the founding visionaries of the Fess Parker Winery. They dreamed of creating a world-class wine country experience in Santa Barbara County that included upscale accommodations, fine dining and award-winning wines. As we know now, their offspring, who have been part of the business from its start, have made their parents' dream come to life.
On April 1, the Parkers proudly announced the debut of their renovated tasting room to the media before reopening it to the public on April 2. The press release explained the family wanted to create a more contemporary experience for tasting room visitors. They also see it as an opportunity to start the next evolution of their brand.
Eli Parker and Ashley Parker-Snider worked closely with decorator Oliva Villaluz Design to conceive and create the renovation of both the interior and the outdoor spaces.
“After 30 years, it was definitely time for a refresh. We knew we wanted to create an environment that would feel a little bit grand, yet still be welcoming and comfortable. All of that while giving visitors a sense of place and meeting the needs of our elevated hospitality experience,” Parker-Snider explained.
If you loved the floor-to-ceiling fireplace, like I did, it’s still there. I have great memories of Fess walking around the tasting room, at times sitting down by the fireplace with guests, regaling them with his great lifetime stories. The tasting room interior has new comfortable chairs and a communal table, which gives the room a lounge-like feeling. There are semi-private tasting areas, and a room that showcases the family’s library collection of wines going back over two decades.
They added a wonderful photo of Fess printed on metal, which was hung in his favorite space on the property. They are new murals of the Fess Parker home ranch, a 714-acre property he purchased in 1988. Memorabilia from Fess Parker’s acting days include the guitar he played while auditioning for the Davy Crockett role. There’s also the original copy of the lyrics for the “The Ballad of Davy Crockett” with edits in the margin, all showcased as an homage to the late patriarch’s roots.
Even the winery kitchen was updated with state-of-the-art appliances to enhance the hospitality program and accommodate special events. The completion didn’t end there.
The garden patio has been reconfigured to accommodate the winery’s shift toward private tasting experiences. It’s wise to take advantage of the region’s ideal weather temperatures. It creates an ideal environment for outdoor tastings, nearly year-round.
“With the redesign, our goal was to create a warm space that invites guests to make lasting memories, but one that also allows them to connect to the people behind the wines and place,” said Parker-Snider. “We feel like the end result will stand the test of time. It’s something our folks would be proud of and excited about. And something we hope the next generations will be excited about for years to come.”
Fess died in March 2010, and I was very sorry to hear that at the time. Eli Parker and Ashley Parker-Snider have done an excellent job keeping the winery, inn and tasting rooms the way he wanted the family business to be operated. It’s also a tribute to Santa Barbara County wine country.
Salud!