Rosé, it’s the perfect summertime quaffer. And with the latest releases from wineries coming out this time of year, you might come to believe the wineries think so too.
That’s not true; they come out early in the markets because they don’t require as much aging as wines like chardonnay and pinot noir. On the other hand, that doesn’t mean they won’t improve with a little time in the wine cellar.
That’s why, when I find new rosés I love, I usually stock up by buying a case of each one. That way, I can enjoy rosé year-round. At my house, rosé isn’t limited to the warm summer nights. I find it so versatile with an array of foods, or for just sipping before dinner or a party.
There is one caveat, however, about why you shouldn’t wait to stock up. If the new release is an outstanding vintage that you love, you’re not alone. When that happens, that winery may just run out before the first month is over. It has happened to me quite often.
I make a practice of buying one bottle, and if I find I love it the plan is to return soon to buy more. Too often, I forget to go back soon, and then I find it sold out. I’ve seen this happen in a single day’s wait, which shocked me. It’s nice to know there are so many of us who totally appreciate the outstanding wines produced here on the Central Coast.
I was reminded of this by Carhartt Family Wine’s recent announcement, “Maximum enjoyment incoming, rosé season is here!”
It was a great opening to let their many fans know their “2021 Chase the Blues Away Rosé” is available at the tasting room in Los Olivos.
It’s described as having flavors of nectarine, pink grapefruit, and strawberries, perfect for a breakfast burrito or your next backyard barbecue. They also noted what I warned you of, “Stock up on your soon-to-be favorite summer sipper while supplies last. Our rosé is never around for very long, so jump on it! We can’t wait for you to try it.”
The tasting room is open daily, but reservations are advised, learn more at Carharttfamilywines .com.
Last year I promoted "Peace of Mind: 10,000 steps in the right direction," which is being held by Alma Rosa Winery. This year will be the third fundraiser to benefit the mental health community service, research and treatment. It’s taking place in the Sta. Rita Hills on Saturday, July 23, at 9 a.m.
The journey, which is 4.5 miles, takes guests through the rolling vineyards of the winery’s 628-acre estate. Guests will enjoy a glass of wine and a few refreshments at the top of the estate vineyard while enjoying a panoramic view of our world-famous appellation.
Alma Rosa vintners Bob and Barb Zorich created the fundraiser to support community mental health and potential cures for anxiety and depression. All of the fund proceeds raised will benefit One Mind and the Mental Wellness Center in Santa Barbara. The past two events raised $345,000 for mental health organizations. This year Zorichs will be matching donations dollar-for-dollar up to $35,000 for each charity. Kudos for their support!
“Returning for the third year, we hope to inspire people to join us in supporting One Mind and Mental Wellness Center and the critical work they do at both the national and community level here in Santa Barbara,” said Debra Eagle, who noted Bob Zorich has a long history of supporting mental health and sitting on the board of these noble institutions. Registration is open now, and will run through Friday, July 22. For more information or to sign up, donate, or start a fundraising campaign for the event, visit: runsignup.com/Race/CA/Buellton/PeaceofMind10000StepsintheRightDirection.
Speaking of great rosés, Verdad in downtown Arroyo Grande has been on of my top favorites since their beginning, made by the uber-talented Louisa Lindquist.
The Spanish-themed wines are all excellent and they will be offering all new releases Sunday, May 15. This is a must-go for visiting the tasting room as they’re putting on a very cool event called “Vino & Vinyl” from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.
You don’t need reservations, but the usual tastings are not available. All you have to do to enjoy the event is buy your wine by the glass or the bottle. I never leave without a half bottle left over to bring home and finish later. Bob Lindquist and Scott (their tasting room guide) are both experts in classic vinyl records, and they will spin the classic tunes the old fashioned way for your entertainment.
I know those of us who are boomers will love that. Please note, reservations are required for parties of five or more people by calling 805-270-4900.