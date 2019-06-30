Just in case you have wondered, I do practice what I preach. For instance, last weekend I attended several events during the annual SLO Coast Wine Collective (San Luis Obispo) Roll Out the Barrels (ROTB) passport festival. It’s a three-day affair that gives you plenty to choose from in wine tasting, good eats, and the best local entertainment.
Now I’m not writing this to brag to those of you who missed it. I’m just pointing out most of these very good wine tasting rooms offer great reasons to visit them anytime of year.
An event like the ROTB opening party, held at the historic San Luis Obispo Mission, provides an opportunity to taste most of the brands in one convenient setting. But we have those kind of large events practically every month.
What dawned on me over the weekend was the fact you can find extremely attractive events to participate in at most Central Coast winery tasting rooms year round. That goes for both SLO and Santa Barbara counties, where wineries regularly feature free concerts, food trucks offering tasty meals and snacks, and no cover charge.
You simply buy whatever you and your party of one, two, or group of people desire in wine. That said, you are not invited to bring along other wines or alcohol to consume, that’s rude. All that’s required is the purchase of a glass or bottle of wine. The food trucks usually offer several choices, so just buy only what you need (and you don’t have to buy any food if you’re not hungry).
I attended a tasting at Laetitia Vineyard, where they had the excellent band The Earls of Tuesday performing. Located alongside Highway 101 in southern Arroyo Grande Valley, inside we found they had a special tasting for ROTB passport holders in the crush room behind the tasting room. We were provided a wonderful charcuterie table with loads of excellent foods to eat, even some sweet treats. The salami, cheeses, baguettes and crackers were quite tasty with the dry sparkling wines and pinot noirs. While I advise people not to eat sweets while tasting dry wines, you can always finish your tasting experience with a sweet chocolate cupcake or chewy cookie.
This is not unique to this particular passport weekend — Laetitia offers concerts with a wide range of wines and foods to purchase regularly. You don’t even have to join their wine club to participate, if you sign up for their mailing list. You can learn more at www.Laetitiawine.com. They provide a lot of info about their wines and history, plus a calendar of upcoming events so you can plan according to your schedule. This tasting room is open daily from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.
A visit to Deovlet Wines in SLO, just off the Highway 101 Los Osos Valley Road exit, provided an excellent tasting. Winemaker Ryan Deovlet and his assistant winemaker Grace Kegel were pouring their boutique chardonnay and pinot noirs, proving two different vintages for comparison, as well as their Sonny Boy syrah. They provided a generous charcuterie assortment with wine friendly food like cheese, salami, marcona almonds and baguette slices.
While I keep an open mind and enjoy all wine varieties, I adore good pinot noirs most and have been quite fond of the Deovlet selection which are grown in very special vineyards from SLO and Santa Barbara counties. They also make excellent chardonnay and more. The Deovlet team opens their tasting room each weekend now (not including holidays) from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m., but this is a small family business so do call ahead to check before visiting, or check out their webpage at www.Deovletwines.com
I also had a very satisfying experience at Saucelito Canyon in Edna Valley, on Biddle Ranch Road. They had Billy Manzik performing, and Lua’s Catering making some very tasty beef, chicken, and pork tacos on their homemade corn tortillas. Saucelito Canyon was pouring their new release of 2018 rose, and their excellent zinfandels and zin blends. With your passport you got the taco plate free with your wine tasting. Yet they were also open to the public with special prices for your tasting and taco plate. You can sign up for their mailing list at www.Saucelitocanyon.com. Their tasting room is open daily, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.
With all of these tasting rooms, you earn great rewards when you join the wine club. Yet you need not feel obligated to join, you’ll just pay a bit more as visitors who want to join in on the fun.