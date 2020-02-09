Kathy Marcks Hardesty: Two decades of excellent pinot noirs

The WOPN celebration has gone through many changes, all for the better despite its age of two decades. For more than ten years the celebration took place in SLO’s Shell Beach at the Cliffs Resort and the Dolphin Bay Resort. And most most of the events were available for tickets separately, with a complete package deal for those with deep pockets. But as its popularity grew, especially so among the wine industry, the truly special events were only available in the package deal. Understandable, when those special tastings featured premiere Burgundies from France and top chefs from great restaurants around the country. For food and wine lovers, those fine dining experiences were one-in-a-lifetime experiences. Over the past celebrations, the WOPN event moved to the Bacara Resort in Santa Barbara, where its success continued to grow.

This year, that package price will cost you a cool $1,500 per person. But before you head over to see your banker for a loan, know this: You can be a part of this intense pinot noir experience just by attending one of the grand tastings on Friday and Saturday. The $95 a person you’ll pay is the lowest price to attend on Friday, March 6th. With more than 250 fine producers of pinot noir, you’ll taste wines that cost more per bottle than the admission price, and that is a real luxury. Not all of the producers are there for both grand tastings, there are different wineries each day. The grand tastings always provide elaborate buffets of cheese, nuts, and charcuterie, as well as some hot appetizers, which I advise filling up on considering the huge number of wines you can taste. Spitting is another way to stay sober and safe, there’s no shame in it. They provide plastic cups you can use to spit and dump.