Kathy Marcks Hardesty: Two decades of excellent pinot noirs

In 1996, the year I moved to Pismo Beach, I was invited to a very special tasting. It was a pinot noir symposium at Talley Vineyards, featuring more than two dozen of the most talented pinot producers in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties. It was so great, I’ll never forget the event and I was grateful to be there (that invitation still resides in my Talley Vineyard file). I’m sure that late summer tasting inspired the creation of the World of Pinot Noir (WOPN), a three day celebration of our great Central Coast pinots compared to some of the finest pinots from around the world. Now the WOPN organizers are celebrating their 20th annual tasting, and it promises grand tastings, amazing educational seminars, and winemaker dinners that will be as unforgettable as that first tasting that impressed me so much 24 years ago.
In fact, I have had many memorable tastings and dinners at WOPN over the past 20 years. There were tastings of wines and foods that literally blew me away. That’s saying a lot considering the tastings and winemakers dinner I’ve attended since I started my career in food and wine in the early 1980s. I consider myself quite fortunate to have grown along with the Central Coast wine regions, as this year I celebrate 25 years of writing a newspaper column about our rapidly growing wine and food culture.
WOPN is a non-profit trade organization, established 20 years ago by a small, dedicated group of Central Coast winemakers. Their mission was to bring together the world’s foremost pinot noir producers, and celebrate their awesome wines in blind tastings and gourmet meals in gorgeous settings. During each year’s event, guests get to meet winemakers from around the world while tasting their wines. Even if you only attend the grand tastings, you can bid in the silent auction on collectible wines alone or available as a group of wines representing a single wine region or many. There are usually also lifestyle auction lots that provide one-of-a-kind vacations or gourmet dinner parties for a small group.
The WOPN celebration has gone through many changes, all for the better despite its age of two decades. For more than ten years the celebration took place in SLO’s Shell Beach at the Cliffs Resort and the Dolphin Bay Resort. And most most of the events were available for tickets separately, with a complete package deal for those with deep pockets. But as its popularity grew, especially so among the wine industry, the truly special events were only available in the package deal. Understandable, when those special tastings featured premiere Burgundies from France and top chefs from great restaurants around the country. For food and wine lovers, those fine dining experiences were one-in-a-lifetime experiences. Over the past celebrations, the WOPN event moved to the Bacara Resort in Santa Barbara, where its success continued to grow.
This year, that package price will cost you a cool $1,500 per person. But before you head over to see your banker for a loan, know this: You can be a part of this intense pinot noir experience just by attending one of the grand tastings on Friday and Saturday. The $95 a person you’ll pay is the lowest price to attend on Friday, March 6th. With more than 250 fine producers of pinot noir, you’ll taste wines that cost more per bottle than the admission price, and that is a real luxury. Not all of the producers are there for both grand tastings, there are different wineries each day. The grand tastings always provide elaborate buffets of cheese, nuts, and charcuterie, as well as some hot appetizers, which I advise filling up on considering the huge number of wines you can taste. Spitting is another way to stay sober and safe, there’s no shame in it. They provide plastic cups you can use to spit and dump.
Whenever I attend a large event like this I always visit the tables with my favorite local producers, especially so when I haven’t had their wines recently. Yet I always devote half of my tastings (after all, no one can taste everything at these grand tastings) to making new discoveries, and definitely save some room for the outstanding pinot noirs from around the world, particularly the Burgundies from France.
The celebration is taking place at the Ritz-Carlton Bacara Resort. For this year’s 20th anniversary, WOPN is offering 20 events, including Champagne, caviar, rose, and wine pairing dinners. Among the many educational seminars, WOPN has added a founder’s dinner featuring the visionary winemakers who helped forge WOPN as the world’s largest gathering of pinot noir producers and its fans. For more information, lodging info, and to purchase tickets go to www. Worldofpinotnoir .com.
