In a great tribute to the visionaries of San Luis Obispo who created the county’s wine appellations, the Wine History Project offers exhibits honoring our wine country pioneers for their dedication to produce fine wines.
Established in 2015, the historians are documenting the stories of the founding winemakers, viticulturists (growers), grape varieties, soils and the microclimates of each appellation. By collecting and archiving historical photographs, documents, recordings and videos, they will preserve the history of the vintners and winemakers forever.
Just as most winemakers are passionate about their craft and history, wine aficionados also love learning about their stories about their rise to fame. The Wine History Project isn’t simply about wine. It promotes the unique history of wine and food in San Luis Obispo County, and the people who support the arts in every field.
One of those people was my friend Archie McLaren, a tireless advocate of the wine, food and the arts.
McLaren was highly regarded for creating the Central Coast Wine Classic, a multiday event featuring educational wine and food tastings, fine wine and lifestyle auctions, even wine tours. The festival that remained quite popular for 32 years. Not only was it always dedicated to the arts, it generously supported the healing, performing and studio arts in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.
The Central Coast Wine Classic began in 1984 with only a handful of wineries from both counties -- there were barely a dozen brands in Paso Robles at the time. But it helped the community get to know our artisan wineries and to support them by joining their wine clubs.
With each passing year the wine event grew bigger and greater with wineries from all over the West Coast and international regions coming here to offer their fine wines. The auctions raised millions of dollars for local charities and helped Central Coast wine appellations earn the respect they deserved for the fine wines grown and crafted here. McLaren knew that once the people understood by tasting our wines beside those of Napa and even France, they would better respect our wine-growing appellations.
Sadly, McLaren died in 2018, but he will always be remembered quite fondly by the wine and food industry and the many charitable organizations he aided.
Thanks to the Wine History Project, a biography of McLaren’s life has been published, “The Journey from Memphis Blues to the Central Coast Wine Revolution.” It is available for sale at the Wine History Project, 3592 Broad St., Suite 104, in San Luis Obispo.
For more information, contact the historians at info@winehistoryproject.org. The book is also available at many wine tasting rooms in both counties. The book retails for $40.
The Wine History Project, an excellent source for detailed information, provides much more of the rich history about Central Coast wine country.
On March 1, they began a new exhibit, “Wine Becomes Art,” with original artwork and hand-etched wine bottles. It celebrates artists and winemakers working together to create art, which also supports Central Coast wine country.
At the same time, a display of Talley Vineyards Mano Tinta (red hand in Spanish) Project is on exhibit. Each year artists submit original art each in hoped of it being chosen for the Mano Tinta brand’s label for each new vintage. It’s a charitable program created by Brian and Johnine Talley that benefits the Fund for Vineyard and Farm Workers for medical needs and educational support.
The project also promotes our winemakers, like Paso Robles pioneer Gary Eberle, who relocated there in 1983 to begin his dream of farming grapevines and making wine. To this day, you’ll find Eberle, a man locals call the father of modern winemaking in Paso Robles, greeting guests at the tasting room.
He is quick to point out, “Wine is about passion, a passion for life, a passion for food and a passion for people. I am in my tasting room seven days a week because this is what I truly believe in. I have never had another career and I am living my dream.”
On March 2, Eberle was honored with the Robert Mondavi Wine and Food Award. The annual ceremony took place at the Collins College of Hospitality Management at Cal Poly Pomona, and proceeds from the event benefit the program. For more information about the pioneer or his popular tasting room in Paso Robles, visit www.eberlewinery.com. This year, Eberle will celebratehe winery’s 40th anniversary.
Cheers!