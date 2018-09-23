This is a first in my three-decade career around fine wine and beer. I’ve just learned of a fascinating new concept: blending beer and wine.
It’s intriguing and clearly not something someone recently dreamed up.
We'll have the opportunity to taste these fascinating beer-wine hybrids from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, during a tasting event called “The Terroir Project” in Los Olivos. It includes seven breweries from around the world and each will present its interpretation of the crossover to beer and wine hybrids.
The project is promoted by Barrelworks, a Firestone Walker brewery in Buellton described as its wild ale facility, “where the minds are curious and palates are thirsty.”
“The Terroir Project is a collaborative experiment into the emergent world of beer-wine hybrids," said Jeffers Richardson, director of Barrelworks brewery who is leading the tasting event. "It’s an exploration of how terroir (a French word pronounced ter’whar), a sense of place due to the combined factors of soils, topography and climate, drives what we taste.” Although terroir has always been attributed to wine, it’s now being used to express the characters in grains used to make fine brews. It truly affects the taste of the wine or brew.
The idea is that each hybrid blend will express the characteristics of the place where the grains and grapes were grown and produced. For this new project, brewers had to adhere to these binding stipulations: They all used the same grain, maturation period in barrels and the same co-fermented percentage of wort (the sweet infusion of grains before fermentation to produce beer) and wine grapes. The most difficult rule required, however, was finding wine grapes grown within 100 miles of their brewery.
Considering the fact the participating breweries are Beavertown, in London, England; Garage Project, in Wellington, New Zealand; Barrelworks, in Buellton; Sierra Nevada, in Chico; Jester King, in Austin, Texas; Side Project, in St. Louis, Missouri; and Trillium, in Boston, Massachusetts, I wondered how difficult it was for some to find premium wine grapes.
“Obviously, it was a little easier for some of us to source local wine grapes, but everyone pulled it off," Richardson said. "This really gives us a baseline for how these local ingredients shape the finished product."
He added, "We are all making the same hybrid beer, and yet the outcomes will be quite different.”
After over two decades of writing about Central Coast wineries, I’ve witnessed the same unique differences by several winemakers buying wine grapes from the same vineyard. Their wines may share certain flavor characteristics the vineyard is known for, but the various wines never taste exactly the same.
Your $65 per person ticket purchase for The Terroir Project will also provide extra tastings from guest breweries, including River Brewing Company and the Bruery, plus guest wineries, including Andrew Murray Vineyards, Foxen and Whitcraft from Santa Barbara County, and Thacher Wines, from Paso Robles in San Luis Obispo County.
Guests can keep the commemorative tasting glass, and there will be live music throughout the afternoon.
A portion of the event's proceeds will benefit PCPA.
The Terroir Project was conceived of in 2016, after a casual conversation among brewers. They discussed a recipe and developed it, agreeing to specific rules about the brewing process and maturation in 2017 at each of their breweries. They haven’t disclosed the formula the brewers came up with, but you’ll learn all about it by attending this interesting event. The tasting will be held at West Ranch in Los Olivos, only 15 minutes from Barrelworks brewery in Buellton. The site is a Firestone property that has never opened to the public until now.
“I can’t wait to taste what everyone came up with,” said an enthusiastic Richardson. “I think this is going to be a real eye-opening experience for brewers and consumers alike.”
For tickets and information, visit www.firestonebeer.com /brewery/terroir-project. php.
Cheers!