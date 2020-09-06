Kathy Marcks Hardesty: The new normal at tasting rooms in 2020

The 2020 harvest has begun at many vineyards on the Central Coast, and let’s hope it’s going to be a better year for the grapevines than it is for the general public.
But despite the Governor's promise that, “The aim is to be cautious and take things slow” in reopening California (I read it in several major newspapers), the wine industry is downright optimistic about this oddball vintage (year).
This wine club newsletter from Deovlet (pronounced Dev-let) Winery by winemaker Ryan Deovlet was written from the heart. His comments moved me as I’m sure he’s sharing feelings we can all relate to this year:
“We’re underway with the 2020 harvest! Happy to be back into crush (which means harvesting the ripened grapes and pressing them for their righteous juice) with our team and feeling the excitement of the new vintage. Our first pass was made at Sanford & Benedict Vineyard in the Sta. Rita Hills, bringing in chardonnay on August 15th.
"While we’re gearing up for more fruit this coming month, we want to take a moment and extend our sincerest gratitude for the support over the years. And for the kind encouraging sentiments we’ve received over the last six months during these most challenging times. This morale, this energy, the conviviality of life; this is what drives us toward greater quality by raising the pleasure we put into each wine produced and shared. Thank you for the love and support.”
I know for a fact, all of our small production artisans feel the same way, they deeply appreciate the support of all of their consumers.
Deovlet’s wines currently available were grown in several of the finest vineyard designations in Santa Barbara County (SBC), including: Sanford & Benedict, La Encantada, Zotovich, Star Lane, and Happy Canyon vineyards.
He also makes some chardonnay and red wine blends from SBC wines. The prices range from $32 to $60 a bottle for his excellent wines. Not only that, Deovlet is offering 10% off any purchases made through their webpage using the code: SUMMER10, now through Sept. 30. Visit www. Deovletwines .com. Or you can visit the tasting room in south San Luis Obispo at 203 Suburban Rd., San Luis Obispo, less than a mile from Hwy. 101, which open Saturdays only by appointment, call 805-787-0438 to reserve your seat.
There’s more good news from Santa Maria Valley about one of our most popular young wineries, Presqu’ile. As of this Memorial Day weekend, the tasting room will reopen on Mondays for a total of six days a week. This includes Labor Day, but it’s only by appointment from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.
The last seating reservation, however, will at 3:30 p.m. You can make that reservation at: reservations @presquilewine .com, or by calling 805-937-8110. Please note this, only wine club members can make a tasting reservation without the food pairing. But with an excellent chef like Julie Simon preparing their foods, who was born and raised in France, why would you even think of skipping a meal to enjoy with these fine wines? I wouldn’t miss it.
As with every business open to the public, no mask, no service. It’s difficult to believe people have to be reminded, yet I’ve noticed more people skipping the mask because of fewer COVID cases. Unfortunately, it’s not over yet, folks. There are other restrictions so be sure to check out their website so you’re forewarned, like the fact there’s no outside food or beverages allowed.
I must say, the Murphy family who built Presqu’ile Wines planned their entrance into the wine industry very well. Which included building a professional kitchen for a chef. Not only that, last year when they hired the uber-talented Julie Simon to be their new chef, they gave her a prime spot on the estate to plant an organic garden. She came to them after a few years of working at the renowned Windrose Farm, a large organic farm in Paso Robles that sells to top American chefs, making her an ideal chef to feed their guests.
The offerings at Prequ’ile have always featured delicious choices such as artisanal cheese and charcuterie boards to seasonal, multi-course luncheons, yet they are reasonably priced per person for a food and wine tasting.
Although they have special rooms for private events, which I’m sure will reopen in the near future, they are currently limited to only patio dining and tastings. Thanks to their flourishing garden of fruits and vegetables, they offer very seasonal, fresh menus. Among their selections you may find Serrano ham, triple creme brie, Morbier cheese, or pork confit, all paired with vegetables, fruit, butter, and crackers or bread.
Last year Presqu’ile was busy with terrific concerts and festivals. But this year anything that attracts large crowds is banned temporarily. Like our enduring vintners and winemakers, I am optimistic that we will find a way to end this horrid pandemic. Then, we’ll be privy to the amazing wine tastings, events, and festivals we are spoiled by thanks to our outstanding wine community.
We are extremely fortunate to live in wine country where some of the finest wineries in California grow and produce so many fine wines.
Reach Kathy at kathymhardesty @ gmail .com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!