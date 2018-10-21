If there is one great thing about fine wine that I continuously promote, it is about its compatibility with food that improves your dinner. When you pair the right wine with the right food you are enjoying, that dinner goes from being simply tasty to downright sublime enjoyment. Even better news, that feeling hasn’t changed for me after three decades and I am still learning. That’s another one of the reasons we connoisseurs appreciate fine wines, it’s a lifelong education. The rules are no longer, “white wine with fish and red wine with meat.” We have gone well beyond those simplistic rules.
Some readers may not know this about my background, but my wine career began while on the path to becoming a professional chef. In 1986, I started my culinary education at the California Culinary Academy (CCA, which is now defunct) in San Francisco. The curriculum was quite broad so we not only learned gourmet cooking skills, but were educated on the subjects of wine, service and management. Being a foodie several years before living my dream when I started at CCA, I already had several years experience at cooking, service, and management. But when it came to wine, my classes at CCA provided an eye-opening experience.
The classes were lead by our expert teacher Norm Roby who was a wine columnist and counselor for students. His classes were down-to-earth and motivating, never filled with the snobbery often seen in the wine industry. We are still friends today, and I always follow his standards. Admittedly, it would be difficult for the consumer to find similar classes, although you can sign on for excellent wine tasting classes at Cal Poly.
So here’s my advice for a simple way to learn more about this intricate subject. You can learn a great deal by attending wine festivals and events that put a focus on educational experiences. With the arrival of fall, while many wineries still harvesting wine grapes, there are numerous festivals happening where you can learn from tasting about pairing food with wine. That said, here are some great educational wine and food experiences coming up in November.
Saturday, Nov. 3, from 3 until 6 p.m.
The Autumn Wine Stroll by the Paso Robles Downtown Wineries
There are 20 wine tasting rooms in downtown Paso Robles, all of which are participating in the new, “Stroll, sip, and nibble,” one day event. You only pay the ticket price of $40 per person, and you can taste wine paired with a gourmet bite at each participating wine tasting room. You start by choosing one tasting room where you get your souvenir wineglass, map of tasting rooms to visit during this event, and wristband. From that point you can visit as many tasting rooms as you like.
Some wineries are teaming up with great food purveyors such as, LaZarre Wines sauvignon blanc paired with Thomas Hill Organics crab cakes, or Tudor Wines pinot noir paired with Vivant Cheese Co.’s cheese selection. Other intriguing selections include, Cypher Winery grenache with steak sliders, Derby Wine rose with rose-infused peach cobbler, and Pianetta Winery petite syrah with steak, caramelized onions, mushrooms, and goat cheese. Go to their webpage to see all offerings at, www.downtownpasowine.com. One last tip, if you plan to visit many of them, be sure to get a designated driver or book a downtown hotel.
Friday through Sunday, Nov. 2 - 4
San Luis Obispo Harvest on the Coast 2018
This great annual event offers a multitude of great food and wine experiences over three days. But you don’t have to buy the package of tickets to get in, each culinary experience is priced separately. It kicks off Friday evening with a winemakers’ dinner at the Casitas Estate in Arroyo Grande by chef Heidi Hornikle of Flora & Fauna Catering. Her multicourse dinner with be paired with wines from Claiborne & Churchill, Edna Valley Vineyard, Kynsi, Stephen Ross, and Talley Vineyards, and you’ll get to meet the winemakers. There’s live music by Damon Castillo, and the price is $160 per person for this very romantic garden dinner party.
The grand tasting in Avila Beach on Saturday is priced $90 per person but your ticket includes a full day of wine tastings, gourmet treats, entertainment, an auction of rare wines and wine country destination experiences you can win, and the parking fee. During the auction foods by the Hurricane Kitchen food truck will be served alongside the amazing wines from south SLO County vintners.
But don’t stop here. Visit their webpage to learn of many other mouth-watering wine and food events going on all weekend long at the tasting rooms so you don’t miss out on great treats, at www.slowine.com. See you there!