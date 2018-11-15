The holiday season always brings back lovely memories of my family’s gatherings at our grandmother's house, those thoughts still warm my heart. We all called her Mama and she was the matriarch and shining star of the family, so beloved that most of her nine children and all of the grandkids gathered every holiday to celebrate together. It was a huge family gathering but the food and drinks were plentiful, plates of candies, nuts and sweet breads provided snacks on every table, and the dining room table would soon be laden with a cornucopia of delicious foods, most made from scratch by Mama’s hands. No recipes needed, they came from her heart.
Of course everyone contributed side dishes, but mostly drinks from liquors and brews to wines, as Mama didn’t drink alcoholic beverages. Although our grandfather was a home winemaker, making enough to sell some to the neighbors, none of his first generation took up his fondness for wine. Among the second generation, however, I believe quite a few of us shared Papa’s gene for wine appreciation.
Perhaps that’s why I, and my husband Dan, always offer several choices in wines during a dinner party so there’s something to suit every guest’s preference. Over the 22 years I’ve been writing about winemakers and chefs on the Central Coast, I know they all feel the same way about the Thanksgiving feast, the more bountiful the better. I also love sharing their stories about the wine varieties local experts enjoy with the classic meals most American’s share on this great holiday.
That said, I asked these experts to think like the pilgrims (who likely only had wine if they brought it from Europe), and recommend locally grown and produced wines. Lane Tanner, who was only the second woman to become a professional winemaker in Santa Barbara County, began her career here in 1981. She is undoubtedly one of our pioneers who proved the region could grow and produce exceptional pinot noirs. Many of the wines she produced in the early 1980s, strictly pinot noirs from the finest vineyards then, was bottled in magnums (the size equal to two 750 ml bottles of wine, which age better than smaller bottles). When it comes to holidays or other large dinner gatherings, she loves making them more festive by serving bubbly.
“We always start with bubbles, which makes any dinner party so much more festive,” enthused Tanner, who partnered in 2012 with Will Henry to create Lumen Wines, based in Los Alamos. When it comes to the dinner, she always offers pinot noir. “Many people buy my older magnums of pinot noir specifically, because they want library wines for their sophisticated flavors,” those aged wines were made under her eponymous label, Lane Tanner. I have enjoyed her library pinot noirs very much over the years, finding them amazingly vibrant and still capable of living on for several more years. That said, she advised that not many elderly people appreciate the flavors of aged wines, preferring something younger and fruitier.
Another woman in the industry that I highly respect for her exceptional palate and craftsmanship is winemaker/vintner Louisa Lindquist of Verdad Wines, produced in Santa Maria Valley. She is the wife and partner of Bob Lindquist, founder of Qupe Wine, another Santa Barbara County pioneer who brought Rhone varieties and blends into prominence. Although they still produce Verdad and Qupe wines in Santa Maria Valley (partnered with Au Bon Climat), the Lindquists have a new tasting room in the old village of Arroyo Grande, just off Highway 101. Verdad is focused on classic Spanish varieties of the white albarino and red tempranillo. Qupe is focused on classic Rhone, France wine varieties like syrah, mourvedre, grenache, and viognier, plus chardonnay and pinot noir. Their wines are ideal on their own and with food, especially the myriad flavors on the typical Thanksgiving dinner table.
“I love starting the dinner party with rose, it goes with all types of little bites,” Louisa suggested. “For the dinner, I always offer our grenache, which is spicy but has enough elegance and minerality to pair well with the turkey and stuffing. Our mourvedre is another good choice that has a nice cherry note that works well with the Thanksgiving table.” Last but hardly least, she recommended their Pinot Noir, one of my favorites local pinots. “The pinot noir is just so pretty with nice fruit flavors and cranberry notes, it’s a great choice for the classic Thanksgiving table.”
You’ve still got time to buy these wines, as their tasting rooms in Los Alamos and Arroyo Grande are still open a few days before Thanksgiving!
Bon appetit!