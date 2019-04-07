Spring 2019 has become a gorgeous season, following a wonderful wet winter. Our hillsides are lush green, and golden California poppies are blossoming everywhere.
What better time to head to wine country, where there are so many interesting barrel and library wine tastings. You’ll find great chefs and artisan farms grilling up pork ribs and sliders, even freshly harvested veggies, along with chef cooking demos, farming tips and artists participating in all of the upcoming wine festivals that celebrate the gorgeous coastal countryside we are fortunate to call home.
Judging by the typically sold-out wine fests, wine and food tastings and wine country tours are extremely popular each spring. We wine lovers truly appreciate our distinctive wine regions and the talented winemakers who sate our palates with their outstanding wines. That’s why I celebrate spring wine festivals and attend most of them.
The fact is, we locals aren’t the only wine geeks who love spring. Many wine lovers travel across the country and return annually for our wine festivals. I’ve met many such people at the events who tell me they book their reservations a year in advance. Those die-hard fans are smart.
The sooner you're told about upcoming fests, the more likely you are to score your desired tickets to join the fun. And here, unlike Napa Valley, you’re more likely to have your wines poured by the vintner or winemaker who produced the wines, like Richard Sanford of Alma Rosa wines in Buellton or Gary Eberle of Eberle Wines in Paso Robles. Both men were true visionaries who recognized the potential of their regions in the early 1970s. They were among the few brave enough to begin planting wine grapes when no one else had planted a commercial-sized vineyard before them.
I recently discovered a new event, the La Fete du Pink La Lomita Ranch, just off Orcutt Road in Edna Valley. The two-day rosé tasting event takes place Friday and Saturday. They have 21 excellent rosé wine producers from San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties, with popular brands like Biddle Ranch, Chamisal and Laetitia from San Luis Obispo County, alongside Cambria, Liquid Farm and Margerum from Santa Barbara County, plus many more good brands.
The main event takes place Saturday. General admission from 1 to 4 p.m. is $55, with a $4.98 ticket fee, and you’ll receive a souvenir wineglass. The VIP tickets for other events will most likely sell out fast, and they are priced accordingly. Learn more and buy tickets at www.lafetedupink.com.
The next two larger wine festivals have much more to offer. Both the Santa Barbara County Vintners’ Festival and the Paso Robles Wine Festival are celebrating 37 years of making fine wines. Unfortunately, they are taking place very close to each other -- May 4 and May 18, respectively.
If you can’t do both, pick the wine fest that better suits your taste. If you lean to pinot noir and white and red Rhone varieties, stick with the Vintners’ Festival. But if you love the big, riper reds, like cabernet sauvignon, syrah, mourvedre and zinfandel, head north to Paso Robles.
The Santa Barbara County Vintners’ Festival, featuring over 100 wineries, certainly provides more wines than anyone can taste in one afternoon. That’s a lot of bang for your wine bucks, and most wines are equal in price or more than the price of admission here. Like every other fest, visit www.sbcountywines.com. to snag discounts on early ticket purchases, VIP tickets or bus transportation from Santa Maria, Solvang and Buellton.
You’ll also discover winemaker dinners through the weekend. The main event event happens on May 4, which attracts most wine lovers. It’s fairly priced at $75 per person, and includes 30 food purveyors, live music and a silent auction. (I’ve scored killer wines and lifestyle events in such auctions). There’s even more good news for Santa Marians and south San Luis Obispo County: The event is back at Rancho Sisquoc in Santa Maria Valley.
Attend the Paso Robles Wine Festival on May 18 in the Paso Robles Downtown City Park, and you’ll find over 70 wineries pouring an array of fine wines. Each winery will be positioned among its neighbors from each of the 11 wine appellations (regions) in Paso Robles.
The grand tasting takes place from 1 to 4 p.m. General admission is $70 per person, $25 designated driver for entry, food and nonalcoholic beverages. Pets are not allowed, tickets are nonrefundable and tickets are $80 per person, if you purchase them the day of the event.
For the full list of events, times and participants, visit www.pasowine.com.
Visit the webpage for many more details and/or to buy tickets in advance. It could save you a few dollars. Food will be available for purchase at the various food booths and food trucks from local chefs and caterers. It’s usually quite warm in May, so arrive prepared with sunscreen and hats.