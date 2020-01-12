Kathy Marcks Hardesty: Solvang’s newest culinary destination

I saw people tasting wines while enjoying a selection of various gourmet cheese and salami products. Believe me you won’t find such high quality foods at a grocery store. But you could easily have their staff, whom they call cheesemongers, prepare a lovely charcuterie platter for you that would provide an awesome lunch, or mid-afternoon snack. Their beautifully crafted charcuterie boards can be ordered ahead, and at the time you visit if you don’t order when they’re closing.

Ideally, if you’re a wine lover like me, you have the choice of Crawford’s fine wines, whether you want to buy it by the glass, bottle, or tasting flight. Now that flight would be fun, especially for helping you find which wines taste best with each unique cheese. I was quite pleased at discovering this rare element in a wine tasting room. Being a diehard foodie, I love wine and food situations like this. It’s good to see our great wineries adding restaurants and other food elements to their wine tasting offerings.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}