There’s so much fun associated with the old cliche, roll out the barrels. While you will have a barrel of fun, no doubt, that’s not the only reason this is one my favorite spring wine festivals. There are many reasons to love it, thanks to the San Luis Obispo (SLO) Wine Country Association, which keeps it educational and entertaining throughout the events. There are excellent experiences for every wine lover taking place during the three-day weekend, June 20 through 22. It kicks off Thursday evening, and all day Friday and Saturday with numerous wine tastings, along with great food and entertainment.
The only tasting event that includes all of the 30 member wineries is Barrels in the Plaza, Thursday evening from 4:30 until 7:30 p.m. This wildly popular tasting celebration takes place at the historic Mission de Tolosa in downtown San Luis Obispo, which jump starts the three-day festival. There’s more fine wines and gourmet treats than you can possibly consume, along with live music. Now I’ll admit it gets packed with wine lovers every year, but what a grand party it becomes. And the lines are never that long since there are so many different brands of wines and foods to taste, everyone moves along pretty smoothly. Not to mention, it’s a great opportunity to learn which kinds of foods pair best with the wine you’re tasting.
The biggest difference with the passport event, compared to most California wine festivals, is that you visit the wineries for their open house parties. Your ticket or passport (probably a plastic bracelet) is your key to get into four participating wineries on Friday and on Saturday, a total of eight tasting rooms for both days. Each of those wineries offer an array of treats that include wine tasting of new releases, and oftentimes library wines too. You will also get to preview taste newbies, that is, wines from the 2018 fall harvest that are still happily aging in barrels. It’s a great way to gauge the qualities of the next vintage, because you’re tasting wines that are not finished aging, nor are they bottled.
The tasting rooms always provide food, either complimentary or foods you can purchase from local food trucks. You can be sure this is anything but fast food, they bring in top local chefs to make incredible dishes that pair beautifully with their fine wines. The passport ticket is $75 per person for a two-day pass on Friday and Saturday. You can buy a ticket for Saturday only, $50 per person which allows you to visit four participating wineries. The designated driver ticket is only $20, that includes food, entertainment, and non-alcoholic beverages. Any group traveling with a group of seven or more tasters must make reservations before visiting. The hours are only from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. To learn more about all of it, visit their webpage at www. SLOcoastwine .com. By the way, no one under 21 years old is allowed to participate so you’re better off finding a sitter.
New growth in SLO wine country
There are some big changes going on in the heart of Edna Valley wine country at the San Luis Obispo Wine Country Association. This spring, the collective wineries hired a new executive director, Anne Steinhauer. She hails from Napa Valley where she was a wine industry consultant, along with interim executive director for the Napa Valley Coalition of Nonprofit Agencies, and had positions with the U.S. House of Representatives, Napa Valley Vintners, and Napa County Red Cross.
“SLO Wine is in a great postion of opportunity, with new branding coming soon and a recent California Department of Food and Agriculture grant that will enable us to reach new markets,” said Steinhauer, who’s family farmed vineyards in SLO County and still live there. “This is really an exciting time to come in and make a difference as executive director.”
In a statement from June McIvor, with Tolosa Winery, she’s also the current wine board president for SLO Wine, she noted: “Anne is a strategic thinker and a tactical implementor who can help us seize opportunities and make significant strides in promoting wine and the winemakers of our ultra-coastal region.”