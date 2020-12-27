Kathy Marcks Hardesty: Raising a toast to welcome in 2021

It was a great relief to see world leaders getting vaccinated for COVID-19; it made me hopeful for a much better new year in 2021. At first, it seemed selfish when our politicians put themselves before first responders and the elderly. But upon thinking it through, it gives fearful Americans hope that shot can end this pandemic. After all, Elvis Presley was vaccinated for polio backstage by the health commissioner just before performing on the Ed Sullivan Show in New York City in December of 1956. It made a huge difference.
No doubt, this year has been tough on all of us, but especially small businesses. And when you read heartfelt emails from vintners expressing their thanks for our support despite shut downs, we all feel better. I’ve been keeping track of their letters and notes about wine sales, and limited hours with no wine tasting allowed. But this letter really spoke to me, as I feel that gratitude from every winery here on the Central Coast.
In an email letter filled with gratitude to their loyal customers, Presqu’ile Winery titled it, “Change is the only constant.” They mentioned the fact that on Monday, Dec. 7, all Southern California tasting rooms had to close for a minimum of three weeks for seated guests (and tasting) due to a new stay-at-home order. Fortunately, they were all still able to open to sell wines to be delivered, or picked-up at their tasting rooms. Presqu’ile’s sincere letter, I am sure, speaks for all of our great wineries on the Central Coast who appreciate your continued support.
“This year certainly continues to surprise us in so many ways, but change is and always will be, such a constant. This uncertainty is shared amongst all of us; our staff, our friends, and our peers throughout our small community of strong and resilient business owners. We are so grateful for your overwhelming support throughout the year.
Because of it, we’re able to keep our heads up. We can pay and support our staff through this closure. We can remain open for retail sales and curbside pick-up. And we commit to shifting all of our energy and efforts inward, so we come out of this better and stronger than we were before. Join us is staying home this holiday season and supporting small businesses when you can. Health and happiness to you this holiday season, the Murphy's and Presqu’ile team.”
Presqu’ile gave back by providing the purchase of dinner and wine, or brunch and wine, which you could pick up at the tasting room on Thursday Dec. 24, only from 10 a.m. until noon. Their cheese and charcuterie board (pictured) comes with a bottle of 2018 Presqu’ile Vineyard pinot noir, priced $140, enough to serve four to six people.
I called the tasting room and was told they would be repeating these offerings on New Year’s Eve. But don’t wait to call and order it, this offer won’t last long. Or visit them online at www. Presquilewine .com. During the pandemic, they are not open on Sundays, but they are open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. for retail purchases, closed on New Year’s Day.
What is New Year’s Eve without bubblies? The good news is, Laetitia in Arroyo Grande is open on New Year’s Eve, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. But it is strictly curbside pick-up so order online at www. Laetitiawine .com, where you can check out their broad selection. They will be closed on New Year's Day. Many wineries are closed on New Year’s Day, including Verdad & Lindquist Family Wines in Arroyo Grande, and Longoria in Lompoc. Although I believe most wineries will open on NYE, do call or check out your favorite winery’s webpage to check out their hours during the holiday, before just walking in.
One of the few restaurants I know of, where winemakers/partners Chef Frank Ostini make their own fine wines, is Hitching Post 2 in Buellton. These wines, primarily pinot noirs, rate amongst the best in the county. Not to mention their tasting room is located next door to Frank’s very popular Hitching Post 2 restaurant.
The partners have been making their wines since 1979. Chef Frank Ostini’s fine Santa Maria Style BBQ has a much longer history. The chef’s parents, Frank and Natalie Ostini, founded the first Hitching Post restaurant in Casmalia in 1952. The original restaurant is still open and popular as ever, run by Frank Jr.’s siblings. The chef’s recent email newsletter announced their hours over the last holidays of the season:
“The Hitching Post 2 will reopen on Saturday, December 26th, from noon until 7 p.m. for take-out orders until Dec. 31st,” the chef noted, and you can read the take-out menu on their webpage. He added: “The remainder of January’s schedule to be determined. Thank you for all of your support. We look forward to serving you in person again soon.”
Let’s all raise a toast to welcome in 2021, and a healthier, happier New Year.
