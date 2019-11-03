I’ve had an appreciation for Presqu’ile and the Murphy family ever since the winery opened around 2010. In fact, it’s so popular I don’t need to retell their story, many locals and visiting wine lovers know it well.
Still it’s worth remembering the dream that created Presquile (pronounced press-KEEL). Elder son of Madison and Suzanne Murphy, Matt Murphy had spent time working harvests at wineries in Napa Valley and Santa Maria Valley, the latter where he worked with Dieter Cronje.
Murphy foresaw that Cronje would be a perfect winemaker for crafting outstanding wines grown in the Santa Maria Valley. Murphy wanted to establish a great winey in the Santa Maria Valley, and with the backing of his close-knit family they accomplished just that.
Now there’s news about a big change that recently happened, and it’s certain to make the already popular winery far better. The Murphy family happened to meet a very young SLO County chef, Julie Simon, during a pop-up dinner at the winery. The Murphys were so impressed by the naturally-talented, French born chef, they hired Simon to run the food program at their winery, and she accepted.
I’ve followed Simon in her journey, not long after emigrating from France, to working with the top women chefs in SLO restaurants. Julie quickly moved up to become a top chef herself, at one of the best restaurants in Paso Robles wine country, Thomas Hill Organics (THO).
Simon’s cooking career began when chef Pandee Pearson at Windows on the Water in Morro Bay was first to hire her at the request from her aunt and uncle who owned Olea Farms Olive Oil in Paso Robles. In 2010, Pearson became a mentor to Simon and she told me during an interview then: “Julie was 17 when I hired her to plate pastries, and two years later became my sous chef. She was a quick study who learned every station in the kitchen. She gets it because she had the whole European mindset.”
A few years later Pearson moved on, as all chefs do, and Simon found a new job with chef Maegen Loring at her popular Park Restaurant in San Luis Obispo. Loring also had high praise for her talented assistant: “She’s incredibly passionate and has a great sense of herself. She’s coming about with amazing style. Julie is very soulful and she’s fearless.”
Simon’s next job was executive chef during her time at THO, at only 23-years-of-age. Restaurateur Debbie Thomas noted: “Julie isn’t culinary school trained, but she thinks outside the box to put together incredible flavors and textures.” Such a dramatic start is one of the earmarks of every great chef, yet there’s much more in her story. After many remarkable years, she left THO to pursue a life lesson in farming at the renowned organic Windrose Farm in Paso Robles. Wise move. Talk about a great way to round out your experience as a multifaceted chef.
Now that Chef Julie is creating her delicious food creations at Presquile, they are also adding a special garden for her to oversee and supply her professional kitchen. Now that’s a win-win for both sides. It’s sure to be another reason that keeps Presquile among the most popular destinations in Santa Maria Valley wine country.
This is great news for the Santa Maria culinary scene. I’m happy that it’s well supported by our outstanding Santa Barbara County wine community. Although there have been many wineries that wanted to bring a great restaurant to wine country. Desire alone does not make creating such dreams easy.
In Chef Julie’s new position at Presqu'ile, she will recreate the wine and food pairings to complement the current and library wines. She is also designing a permaculture garden that will be organic. In Simon’s statement about joining Presqu’ile she stated:
“I am thrilled to be joining such a strong and dedicated team where I can be a part of propelling the Prequ’ile hospitality experience forward. And the addition of a permaculture garden not only shows our commitment to great food. It also nurtures the ‘sense of place’ mirroring our winemaking philosophy.”
In an upcoming salute to the long tradition of France’s Beaujolais Nouveau each November, Chef Julie will prepare special French dishes on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 16 and 17 from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. There’s no cost to attend, food by Chef Julie and Presqu’ile wines are available for purchase. This vintage will mark the inaugural release of their first gamay nouveau during the weekend party.
There will also be an all French playlist on the stereo, and their gamay nouveau on tap. If you haven’t discovered Presquile yet, this will be a great time to start. Learn more about this distinguished winery and their many special events on their webpage at www. Presquilewine .com.