What’s not to love about busy little Los Olivos? With so many great tasting rooms and restaurants within an easy walk from each other, I feel I could live there quite happily. Not only is LO convenient, it’s a very short drive to Solvang, Buellton, and Los Alamos all of which are growing in quality for great wines and eats. My husband Dan and I are taking more staycations than ever before to visit our neighbors in Santa Barbara County, with good reasons.
We not only relish dining in the fine eateries, we buy plenty of local wines to stock up our cellar. Although some of our favorites have moved out of that small area, like longtime favorite Longoria Wines, we still find the time to cruise over to Lompoc to stock up on some of our favorite Longoria pinot noirs and other great choices like his albarino and rose. While on a visit to the southern wine region last weekend, on our way home we headed to LO for a quick lunch at Sides Hard Ware & Shoes and then did some wine tasting. It was the first time we had stopped in at the new tasting room for Carhartt Vineyard, which opened 10 months ago.
What a pleasant surprise to find they had completely refurbished the old house and garden that was formerly the tasting room for Daniel Gehrs. The decor is modern yet rustic, artfully using reclaimed bricks and wood to create what they call the “Carhartt Cabin.”
The back patio is huge, yet very comfortable with large tables and small to accommodate all sizes of parties. It’s a great site to book a private party. But don’t get me wrong, there’s some seriously good wine tasting going on here. Their webpage at www. Carharttvineyard .com notes that they serve 20 different varieties and blends throughout the year. Some grapes are purchased from Santa Barbara County vineyards and others come from their estate vineyard, located between LO and Solvang where they make their wines.
The tasting fee is $15 per person for five wines, one white and four reds. If you like, you can choose to share a tasting, as Dan and I always do at all tasting rooms. If you buy two bottles, Carhartt will waive one tasting fee, another good reason for sharing a tasting. We tried the sauvignon blanc, pinot noir, and three red Rhone blends. We particularly liked the mourvedre/grenache blend, but chose to purchase our faves, the sauvignon blanc and pinot noir. Our server, Jackson White was knowledgeable about their wines, and very friendly. As always, I recommend you choose the wines that best suit your taste as they will become more appealing with age.
Although I’ve met owner Mike Carhartt several times over the past years at wine events, I really didn’t know much about his history. He and his wife and partner Brooke Carhartt manage the vineyards and winemaking along with their son, Chase Carhartt. Interestingly, Mike’s father Jack Carhartt bought the Rancho Santa Ynez in the early 1950s when Mike was a child. He learned to be a “farmer and a cowboy” from the ranch hands his father hired. He considers the work he does on the ranch as, “living the dream.”
Brooke explains her winemaking training came from local veteran winemakers, from which she created their brands signature style. She and Mike crafted their first vintage in fall 1998 with only one barrel each of Merlot and Syrah. The 2018 vintage (last fall) marked their 20th year in the winemaking business. Since 2013, their son Chase Carhartt has been co-winemaker, after earning a BA at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo. He is the third generation farmer a t Rancho Santa Ynez, where he was born and raised. He also pursued experience in making wines by visiting different countries, for nearly a decade, to help grow his family’s brand. Because of his international education, Chase created the family’s second label, “Carhartt Venture.”
The Carhartt Cabin is located at 2939 Grand Ave., Los Olivos, 805-693-5100. They are open 364 days a year, closed only on Christmas Day, from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. daily. One of the most amazing things I learned was the fact that their wines can only be purchased from the tasting room, online, or by joining the wine club, they do not sell to restaurants, wine bars, or markets. If you’re visiting LO for wine tasting, I strongly recommend that you to stop in for the Carhartt’s excellent tasting experience.
