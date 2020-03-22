Kathy Marcks Hardesty: Live, dream, soar with Flying Cloud wines

Upon receiving the Stephen Ross newsletter (you should always join your favorite winery’s newsletter to stay informed about tastings and celebrations), I discovered this good news: you can find Flying Cloud available for tasting before you buy. The Dooley’s plan to feature it one weekend each month. They started with the three-day weekend of March 13 through 15, but it’s a good idea to check their webpage or call ahead to find out when they will be pouring Flying Cloud again. If you should visit any day you’re in the area, you can usually taste Stephen Ross wines.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Dooley’s started Flying Cloud in 2003, recognizing an opportunity to create approachable and food friendly wines, while keeping them value-driven. Most of the fruit comes from certified organic vineyards in Edna Valley and Paso Robles. Mr. Dooley told me how he came up with the name Flying Cloud:

“I grew up in the Twin Cities in Minnesota, where the airport was named Flying Cloud. That’s why our brand has an aeronautical theme from the 19th century. Live, dream, soar is our motto, keeping our Minnesota roots intact. The various labels feature artwork of Otto Lilienthal in his gliders, a German aviation pioneer known as ‘the flying man.’ I’ve had offers to buy the brand name, but I always say, no.”