Kathy Marcks Hardesty: Live, dream, soar with Flying Cloud wines

I have the utmost respect for our artisan Central Coast wines, but I’m always looking out for really good value wines. And they can be found, thankfully, since my budget doesn’t allow $50-plus wines on a daily basis. Still, I always invest in collecting as many great bottles as I can. You never know when you might want to crack one open to share with dear friends, or celebrate an unexpected special occasion. Now when I can find one of our respected local winemakers making a good value wine under another label, I always buy them.
One such winemaker is Stephen Ross Dooley, vintner of his eponymous brand, Stephen Ross in San Luis Obispo. I love this great brand, and purchase his fine wines each vintage. Steve and his wife Paula Dooley are business partners as well, who consider themselves fortunate to work together daily with their dedicated team in producing unique, high quality wines. The Stephen Ross brand is dedicated to Burgundian varieties like chardonnay and several pinot noirs, but they also make albarino, pinot gris, grenache, petite sirah, and zinfandel, all top of the line Central Coast vineyard designated wines.
I’ve long known they made another very good quality value brand, Flying Cloud Winery. With this brand, the Dooley’s dedicate it to Bordeaux varieties like sauvignon blanc and cabernet sauvignon, along with zinfandel, and a red cuvee (blend). Not only are they of quite good quality, they are sold at fair prices, even though the grapes are purchased from excellent Central Coast vineyards. Yet until now, Flying Cloud wasn’t poured among the tasting line-up at the SLO tasting room and I didn’t realize they still sold it there. I found it in retail stores, and always bought what I found, it was reliably good. But like most wine lovers, I prefer visiting the tasting room, where I can taste and then decide which ones I like best.
Upon receiving the Stephen Ross newsletter (you should always join your favorite winery’s newsletter to stay informed about tastings and celebrations), I discovered this good news: you can find Flying Cloud available for tasting before you buy. The Dooley’s plan to feature it one weekend each month. They started with the three-day weekend of March 13 through 15, but it’s a good idea to check their webpage or call ahead to find out when they will be pouring Flying Cloud again. If you should visit any day you’re in the area, you can usually taste Stephen Ross wines.
The Dooley’s started Flying Cloud in 2003, recognizing an opportunity to create approachable and food friendly wines, while keeping them value-driven. Most of the fruit comes from certified organic vineyards in Edna Valley and Paso Robles. Mr. Dooley told me how he came up with the name Flying Cloud:
“I grew up in the Twin Cities in Minnesota, where the airport was named Flying Cloud. That’s why our brand has an aeronautical theme from the 19th century. Live, dream, soar is our motto, keeping our Minnesota roots intact. The various labels feature artwork of Otto Lilienthal in his gliders, a German aviation pioneer known as ‘the flying man.’ I’ve had offers to buy the brand name, but I always say, no.”
There are tasting fees, like most wineries have now, but it’s quite reasonable. For the Stephen Ross wines, the tasting fee is $20, but if you buy $50 or more of this wine, the fee is waived. For Flying Cloud wines the tasting fee is $15, but if you buy $40 of this brand, that fee is also waived. Not a bad deal since you’re saving over 30 percent. All of the Flying Cloud wines are priced just $20 a bottle. Wine club members pay only $17 per bottle, or just $16 each if you buy a case of 12 bottles, which can be the same variety, or a mix of the Flying Cloud wines.
That has never been an issue for me, as I buy more than those amounts every time I visit. Once you revisit, or discover this reliable winery, you’re sure to become a regular visiter, too.
Unfortunately, during these difficult times, like other wineries, they can no longer offer wine tasting until this health crisis ends. However, they are still open for sales (you can’t go wrong here), Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Learn more at www. Stephenrosswine .com. In an effort to make their wines much more convenient to buy, they are only charging $1.00 for shipping, a minimum of three bottles up to one case. I haven’t heard of any winery making it so easy to get their wines delivered your door. Now that’s what I call a really good value.
Reach Kathy at kathymhardesty @ gmail .com