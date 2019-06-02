Los Olivos’ latest hot spot is a new tasting room, Liquid Farm on Alamo Pintado Avenue.
It has opened to wild success and it’s hardly surprising: Their excellent wines and modern yet comfortable tasting room in this tiny Mecca for wine, along with good value prices, swiftly ranked them among the most popular tasting rooms.
When I recently visited many people were stopping by that afternoon. Their guests included their neighbors from other tasting rooms and restaurants who were sitting alongside the numerous tourists who travel great distances to enjoy our fine local wines. Clearly, everyone was enjoying the good vibes and friendly service as they sipped the fine Santa Barbara County wines like chardonnay, rose, and pinot noir that are so popular here.
Not only is the Liquid Farm staff friendly and accommodating, the owner is quite affable. Vintner Jeff Nelson was friendly to everyone, visiting all of the groups, and couples dropping in to taste his wines. Watching him check in on everyone, which is not typical in most wine regions, impressed me. That’s the kind of good business behavior that will inspire customers to become loyal fans who return again and again. Like many dreamers who became winemakers in this region before him, Nelson began selling wines long before he began making wines in homage to his favorite French wines from Burgundy.
Nelson’s impressive resume includes working with some of the world’s finest Champagne producers, like Veuve Clicquot, Laurent Perrier, and Henriot.
“I spent 18-years working as a regional manager for West Coast distributors, an ambassador of education, supplier, and I worked directly with the wineries," he explained. "That’s how I learned how to market wines and get them into major stores.”
While working with John Dragonette and Brandon Sparks-Gill to market their Dragonette Cellars wines, their business relationship would soon change. Once Nelson decided to begin producing Liquid Farm in 2009, he sought guidance from Dragonette, and said he was “heavily involved in the winemaking.” One of the winemakers at Dragonette was James Sparks, who joined Liquid Farm in 2013 as the full time winemaker.
They started at a co-op winery just outside of the Lompoc Wine Ghetto, near Flying Goat Cellars. Nelson and Sparks focused on chardonnay grown in the Sta. Rita Hills region, made in the style of Chablis, France, and the Bandol region-inspired rose. During the 2013 fall harvest they added the Santa Maria Valley chardonnay. Their excellent pinot noir started in the 2015 vintage from Santa Maria Valley, and they added two Sta. Rita Hills pinot noirs in 2016.
From a winery that started with only four barrels of wine, barely over 100 cases, Nelson has done an outstanding job of keeping his brand focused on quality over quantity. On the webpage www.Liquidfarm.com you’ll find the full story of Nelson and his team’s philosophy, and the design on his label. I particularly liked their mission statement that tells all:
“Before Liquid Farm, our glasses were often filled with old world wine. We preferred the lower alcohol, cooler climate, and more earth-driven characteristics of European wines compared to their more ripe, fruit-focused, more alcoholic Californian counterparts.
Over the years, I’ve seen regular customers at Los Olivos tasting rooms frequent the town’s prestigious winery tasting rooms like Tercero and Dragonette beside Liquid Farm, and Stolpman directly across Alamo Pintado Ave. Customers who know these wine tasting rooms always, always return during each visit to Los Olivos, and they frequent this block of very popular wineries.
Honestly, the small town is filled with great wineries, and most of the wine tasting rooms here have earned a following. Yet it seems that once new tasting room visitors learn of Liquid Farm’s long business relationship with Dragonette Cellars, they tend to jump right over to the latter tasting room. But this corridor features excellent producers, and you shouldn’t lose out on an opportunity to get to know all of them, within safe limits so you aren’t overwhelmed by the alcohol.
You’ll find the new Liquid Farm open daily at 2445 Alamo Pintado Ave., Suite 101, in Los Olivos, open from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and open 11 a.m. through 7 p.m. Friday through Sunday. A nice addition you’ll find only at Liquid Farm is happy hour from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday through Sunday. They’re the only winery I know of that does that. Learn more about them at www. Liquidfarm .com.
Liquid Farm certainly earned cred for their Burgundian inspired chardonnays and dry roses. But do not miss their excellent pinot noirs, which this pinotphile found irresistibly delightful.