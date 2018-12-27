This interaction happens nearly every time I meet someone new, once they learn what I do as a small, home business. “You write about food and wine?!” they ask excitedly, and then tell me, “You are living my dream job.” It not only happens here on the Central Coast, I get the same reaction during my regular visits to San Francisco (my former home two decades ago), and other cities across the country. I understand, completely. It started out as my dream when I became a foodie in the early 1980s.
My first job in a very nice restaurant and lounge in the northern Bay Area of California provided a leap start for my career in food and wine. It began with my using days off, traveling an hour by car to San Francisco to explore the rapidly growing culinary scene. I was in love with the city, and began making plans to move there. But it really changed my life when I was accepted by the California Culinary Academy in San Francisco in 1986.
Suddenly, I was part of that grand culinary scene, and the experience/opportunity wasn’t lost on me. It enabled me to land better jobs in the restaurant world, like cooking among the chefs working for famed restaurateur and chef Wolfgang Puck. After that, I landed a job as assistant tasting coordinator for the wine critics at Wine Spectator magazine. My greatest dream of all was of becoming a writer, and there I was an important part of the editorial team.
Yet I am entirely grateful for the opportunities that came from relocating to the (south) Central Coast. I’ve been writing about our growing culinary scene and amazing wineries since 1996, and I’m proud to be part of this community. So when people tell me I have their dream job, I love being able to tell them how they can achieve their dream. It starts with education, which I believe is the key to securing ideal jobs.
Next, you need experience, then if you still have passion for the business you can do anything you desire. Fortunately, there is a prime educational opportunity coming up in early January, if my job is your dream, too. It is “Wine Speak,” and this educational forum is only open to the public Thursday, Jan. 10, in Atascadero.
“Wine Speak is a trade-focused event led by an all-star cast of master sommeliers, winemakers and hospitality professionals,” explained Amanda Wittstrom-Higgins, Ancient Peaks Winery’s vice president of operations who co-founded Wine Speak with master sommelier Chuck Furuya. She noted: “Hospitality Day (Jan. 10) is an extension of Wine Speak’s mission to promote purposeful camaraderie, sharing and education.”
Wine Speak provides three days of intensive, educational seminars that helps wineries, restaurants, and hotels elevate their customer service. It starts out strictly for trade experts with a series of seminars, tastings, and dinners over two days. But they keep Thursday, Jan. 10, open to the public as “Hospitality Day.” It takes place in the Pavillion at the Lake in Atascadero this day only. You must buy your tickets, $150 per person for the one-day public event online at www.winespeakpaso.com. Click on the schedule, and when you find the date of the hospitality day, select the buy tickets plug-in. Hospitality day takes place from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.
“We have secured some of the best experts in the business to lead our Hospitality Day,” said Wittstrom-Higgins, “These experts will impart tangible examples and skills that attendees can implement right away to raise their hospitality game. If the Central Coast is going to compete with other leading wine destinations, it begins with providing a first-class hospitality experience across our region,” she said. “Hospitality Day is all about helping businesses benefit from being a part of this movement.”
Among the interactive tasting seminars is this one with three experts:
“Three legendary master sommeliers will lead a lively, interactive 'cause and effect' seminar on wine service. Guests will blind taste four wines from around the world, led by master Fred Dame M.S., Daou Winery & Vineyards; Nunzio Alioto M.S.; and Chuck Furuya M.S., DK Restaurants.”
Winning winery hospitality is another great class for those working in wine tasting rooms:
“Wine Speak co-founder and master sommelier Chuck Furuya will discuss why hospitality and the guest experience is so critical in winning lifelong customers. Furuya is a leading restaurateur who has traveled the world searching for special wines and interesting vineyards, and his experience will shine in this illuminating seminar.”
Hospitality day is an investment in yourself that you won’t regret for a much better future in the winery, restaurant or hotel industry.