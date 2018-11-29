This is the time of year I love most for promoting the best bubblies and Champagnes available in local markets. Last year I presented some excellent sparkling wines from around the world, and where to find the best deals. This year, however, I realized there are more Central Coast sparkling wine producers than we’ve ever seen before. It seems that even the smallest artisan brands want to produce bubbles, and why not? People think of them first when it comes to wedding toasts, cheering a job promotion, and other celebrations of every kind!
Among the many people I know in the wine industry, we all start every dinner celebration or party by pouring our guests a flute filled with some outstanding sparkling wine. There’s an array of choices at the tasting rooms, depending on the winemaker, but most are made in the traditional French style of making Champagne. Usually titled Methode Champenoise” on the label, the classic wines are made from chardonnay or pinot noir, or a blend of both the white and red varieties. Those styles are typical of Santa Barbara County which now has all least 50 wineries making sparkling wines.
I found those numbers thanks to the latest map of Central Coast Sparkling Wines in Santa Barbara County tasting rooms that specialize in bubblies on www.calicoastwinecountry.com by wine writer/publicist Liz Dodder. I advise you to consult the map before heading out to wine country trails in search of bubblies for your holiday parties. It will help you zoom in on specific wine regions, making it easier to find excellent sparkling wines from wineries you already know and love, and discover new ones.
In Los Olivos 10 brands produce sparkling wines, but due to product limitations don’t pour tastes on a daily basis. Among the newest tasting rooms there is Bubbly Shack, owned by the Parker family who also own Fess Parker and Epiphany wineries in Los Olivos. They currently offer two bubblies from the Santa Rita Hills appellation. One a 2015 “Fesstivity” (the bubblies are cleverly named for founder Fess Parker) blanc de noirs, and 2015 Fesstivity Brut cuvee, a blend that spent extra time aging during the secondary fermentation, known by the French term as “en triage.” The tasting room is open Friday through Monday, from 11 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. You can learn much more by visiting www.fessparkerwineshop.com.
I always encourage my readers to find something new during every visit to wine country, what’s more exciting than discovering a new favorite to stock in your cellar? That said, there are three longtime sparkling wine producers from Arroyo Grande Valley to Santa Maria Valley, and the Santa Rita Hills that you should always keep in mind for their consistently outstanding bubblies and still wines, Laetitia, Riverbench, and Goat Bubbles by Flying Goat Cellars. With seven choices in bubblies at Laetitia and eight at Flying Goat Cellars, you’re sure to find several bubblies you’ll love.
Riverbench offers three classic sparkling wines annually, all of them equally sound choices for your holiday table. Currently, only the Cork Jumper blanc de blanc and blanc de noirs are available. The first is 100 percent chardonnay, an elegant style ideal for sipping and served with lighter foods such as prawns, white fish, or poultry. The latter is a blend of 80 percent pinot noir and 20 percent chardonnay, which the winemaker describes as “deeper in flavor and more complex.” Learn more at www.riverbench.com.
With the joy that comes from having several choices open for guests, you’re sure to please all of them (who will be more likely to forgive you for an over-cooked turkey). For your family and friends who love sweet wines, usually quite appropriate with holiday meals due to all of the super sweet dishes, I recommend the Laetitia non-vintage “XD” bubbly the winemakers describe as having “just a kiss of sweetness.” They also suggest it pairs well with fruit-driven desserts. For friends who prefer dry wines, it’s best to stick with Laetitia’s other fine sparkling wines from the brut cuvee and rose to the brut de blancs and cuvee m. Laetitia is open daily but it’s best to check their webpage as hours are limited on holidays, at www.laetitiawine.com.
At Flying Goat Cellars in the Lompoc Ghetto, you have a great array to choose from in Goat Bubbles. They recommend their blanc de blancs with sashimi, oysters, shrimp, or white fish. The cremant is perfect for your holiday brunch of bagel and lox, or eggs Benedict. I would suggest it for the traditional turkey dinner as well. I particularly love their Goat Bubbles rose, recommended for grilled prawns, macadamia nut crusted snapper, Thai food, or strawberry shortcake. I wouldn’t hesitate to pair it with salmon, lobster, ham, or turkey, it’s that versatile.
Central Coast sparkling wines, they’re not just for brunch anymore.
Salute!