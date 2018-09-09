I’ve always loved the foods and wines at the Hitching Post II restaurant. That was long before the movie “Sideways” in 2004, which made one of Buellton’s most popular eateries known nationwide.
Like the stars in that great movie, the Hitching Post II was the prominent drinking and eating place favored by lead characters Myles and Jack. After the movie was released, I remember owner/chef Frank Ostini telling me, “Kathy, now our business is like a busy Saturday night every night.” That’s the power of Hollywood, and I respect what it did for this fine, family-run business.
If you’ve wished that the Hitching Post II (founded in Buellton in 1986) was open for lunch, I can finally share the good news that you can enjoy their tasty barbecue and more at lunch, but it won’t be in the original restaurant alongside Highway 246. Over many years, the restaurant was the main place for tasting Hitching Post Wines by Gray Hartley and Frank Ostini, but it was only open for dinner. Now, you can visit their tasting room daily and enjoy lunch on their gorgeous, wrap-around patio, too.
Their new Hitching Post Wines tasting room opened Aug. 20. Hartley and Ostini have taken over the space adjacent to the restaurant, which formerly housed the Cargasacchi and Loring brands. When they left, it provided an ideal opportunity for the Hitching Post II to expand -- at last. I attended the media and industry event at the new tasting room on Aug. 21, and it was a packed house. It was a who’s who of most of the wine industry stars in Santa Barbara County.
No surprise really, there’s a rock solid brotherhood among our winemakers who support each other, which was apparent during the Hartley and Ostini opening party. Winemaker Jim Clendenen, of Au Bon Climat, was there. Ostini and Hartley made their first wines and created their label in 1984 while at the Au Bon Climat/Qupe winery in Santa Maria Valley. Now, they make their wines nearby at Terravant Wines on Industrial Way in Buellton.
Speaking of "Sideways": Among the Hitching Post Wines tasting room personnel is Chris Burroughs, who poured wines for Myles and Jack at the Sanford tasting room in the movie.
The new Hitching Post Wines tasting room is bright and airy with several rooms for wine tasting. The modern rustic decor is comfortable and roomy. I especially liked the photo display of their winemaking history, including a photo of Hartley and Ostini pressing grapes for their first harvest in 1984.
They will offer current releases of their wines that you can taste. A tasting for five wines will cost $10 per person. They will also offer a reserve tasting for $15 per person that will include some of their single-vineyard wines. I suggest you do as my husband Dan and I do when out visiting tasting rooms: share a tasting using only one glass. That way you don’t drink too much, and save money at the same time. I’ve never seen a tasting room that refused; instead they usually thank you for drinking sensibly.
The tasting room will open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Food service from the Airstream trailer and Santa Maria grill alongside the tasting room will only be available from 11:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. That said, plan your visit accordingly if you want lunch. They will offer a limited cheese and charcuterie plate in the tasting room.
It’s easy to imagine it becoming a destination for locals and wine loving tourists. Taste their flagship pinot noirs, pinks and red blends while you’re enjoying Hitching Post II faves like the HP burger, triple-fried french fries, Santa Maria BBQ artichokes, grilled corn quesadillas and more.
One more great choice: For $60 per person, you can make an appointment for a private wine tasting with Frank Ostini or Gray Hartley. Sipping wine with stars from "Sideways," what could be better?
Cheers!