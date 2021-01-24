I grew up raised by my maternal grandmother, and while we were poor on her limited income I never felt deprived. Our large, extended family took care of us in many ways, even taking us out to restaurants occasionally.

I would ask my grandmother why we didn’t eat out more often (no concern that it was too expensive) and she would say, “Why? I’m a better cook than they are.” She was, of course, she made nearly everything from scratch. I didn’t really appreciate that until I was an adult. But those few times I got to enjoy lunch or dinner out were a thrill for me, and that has never changed. It was no small wonder I would spend my career working in the business and supporting it any way I can.

My love of dining out would lead to my job with Wine Spectator magazine in 1989, where I learned a keen appreciation for fine wines. Yet little did I dream, just eight years later I would love our Central Coast lifestyle so much.

Our great restaurants are quite focused on local wines, and most of them at reasonable pricing. Now, during this pandemic, the restaurants are staying alive by offering take-out, and many have lowered wine prices much closer to retail rather than typical restaurant rates.

Dan and I consider dining out much more than simply filling our hunger. We love the friendliness of people who serve us, seeing our friends at nearby tables, and the sheer entertainment of it all. And we’re always pleased to talk with the talented chefs and/or owners who created our favorite dining spots.

The restaurants have it really hard right now with Gov. Newsom locking us in with rigid stay at home rules for Los Angeles, a COVID-19 high spot. Because of it many restaurants are failing while others are hanging on by a thread, yet they are lowering prices on food and wine to bring us back in and I’m appreciative. Granted, the food isn’t the same as delivering it to your table straight from the kitchen but it’s still very good.

Take this great deal from chef Frank Ostini at Hitching Post II in Buellton, who was every bit a star in the successful movie, Sideways. It won an Academy Award for best adapted screenplay, and the characters Miles and Jack often dined at Hitching Post II.

Ostini has always been a star in the eyes of locals and tourists, however, both for his restaurant, and now his new tasting room destination next door (the tasting room didn’t exist when the movie was made, but his Hartley-Ostini wines were available).

Chef Frank has made some reasonable food packages, like his most popular dish of oak grilled filet mignon, which includes bread, salsa, green salad, and choice of baked potato or rice pilaf. If you want the generous 12-oz. filet, it’s $63, or you can buy the 5-oz. filet for only $40, either one with all of the complements. The good deals don’t stop there, do check out their excellent wine specials.

The HP (Hitching Post) “Cork Dancer,” a blend of pinot noirs from several renowned vineyards in Santa Barbara County, is a fab deal at only $20.21 a bottle. The HP “Pinks” is a very nice bottle of rose for just $16. The best of their deals is the HP four bottle special: one “Pinks,” one “White Dahlia” a blend of semillon and sauvignon blanc, one Cork Dancer, and a red table blend named “Gen Red,” all four for $65, an incredible price of $16.25 per bottle. All of those wines would cost you much more without this special pricing, talk about a good neighbor!

Over in south SLO County’s Five Cities, The Spoon Trade (TST ) in Grover Beach makes everything from scratch, high quality goods at very reasonable prices. I’m crazy about their unequalled breads, each day there’s a different special. One of my faves, the garlic sourdough available Wednesdays, has small bits of garlic throughout the loaf.

I cut a slice of it into crouton size, sprayed them with avocado oil spray and toasted them in my air fryer — fantastic! Chef Jacob Town makes long fermented loaves of sourdough based breads that have been safely enjoyed by people with gluten issues. The long fermentation allows the yeast to consume the gluten, making it fine for people who require gluten free bread. I also discovered, unlike many breads, it doesn’t mold easily.

The chef’s wife and partner, a wine expert herself, Brooke Town runs the front. She has lowered their wines by the bottle, value priced between $15 to $30 a bottle, and she always brings in some local beauties as well as imports of many varieties. She also features a broad selection of craft beers, priced from 32-oz. for $10, and 64-oz. for $18. You can bring your own bottle, or pay an extra $5 for a half-gallon glass bottle that you can bring back for refills. Your support of all restaurants means they can outlive this pandemic.