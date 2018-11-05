Over the past two decades I have witnessed many impressive community donations by our Central Coast vintners in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, and I am proud to laud their generosity. It was just last spring (May 6, 2018) when I wrote of vintner Fred Brander’s aid to Santa Barbara County after the Montecito landslides. He had the the soil, ash, and gigantic rocks (the latter create awesome vineyard walls, as it’s done in France) transported by semi-trucks to Brander Vineyards estate in Santa Ynez Valley. He did it at his own expense. Even our Central Coast vintners associations that create our popular wine festivals generously donate part of the funds to local charities.
Last week I attended a special luncheon at Talley Vineyards in rural Arroyo Grande where vintner Brian Talley provided a generous donation to the SLO Noor Foundation, which provides free healthcare to the uninsured in northern Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties. From the Noor Foundation’s webpage, I learned this: “The Noor Foundation provides free, non-emergency medical, dental, and vision care for uninsured adults regardless of race, ethnicity, immigration, or socioeconomic status.”
Not only did Talley provide Ron Barbieri DDS, Noor’s Dental Clinic Director, with a check for $16,000, the Talley staff served the attendees an alfresco lunch in the winery garden. In the press release and invitation to the media about their commitment to benefit the the farmworker community, Talley stated:
“A core tenant of our mission at Talley Vineyards is to do our best for our people, our land, and our community. Serving lunch to those who dedicate their time and talent to serve our community aligns perfectly with our mission and makes us feel good.”
The annual fundraising comes from two sources, the Talley family’s Fund for Vineyard and Farm Workers, which raises money through the Mano Tinta Wines charity, and the Sip and Pick event which highlights Talley Farms’ pumpkin patch, providing locals the opportunity to harvest their own pumpkins and gourds. Another fundraiser is the Marianne Talley Memorial Scholarship Foundation which provides scholarships to Arroyo Grande High School graduates. Beginning in 1993, it has awarded over $300,000 to 55 young men and women. You can learn more about the Talley family’s charities by visiting www.talleyvineyards.com, or by calling 805-489-0446.
Talley Vineyards, whose tasting room is open daily, is one of San Luis Obispo County’s top producers of estate-grown chardonnay and pinot noir among other classic wine varieties. The Talley family has farmed fruits, vegetables, and winegrapes in Arroyo Grande Valley through four generations, always striving to provide the highest quality, handcrafted produce and wines. In appreciation of their community, they have always expressed their appreciation through charities and in special events to support farmworkers.
If you visit Talley’s tasting by Nov. 18, you will find the Talley Farm Stand open on Saturdays and Sundays from noon until 4 p.m. It’s a great choice for stocking up on their reasonably priced fruit and produce just before Thanksgiving on Nov. 22. I visit it regularly to ensure I get freshly harvested foods. Do stop in to taste their excellent chardonnays, pinot noirs, sauvignon blanc, and riesling which are ideal for your Thanksgiving table.
Meet a Santa Rita Hills founder
I have always found it an honor to meet the dreamers who founded our wine regions throughout California. It was during a time long ago when they were not taken seriously. But they would finally become known as prophets or visionaries, and I would agree they were. Richard Sanford, a geologist, was one among the first to recognize that the hillsides alongside Santa Rosa Road in 1971 were ideal for growing France’s Burgundian varieties of chardonnay and pinot noir. Sanford and Michael Benedict partnered to plant Sanford & Benedict Vineyard, their first commercial vineyard. It was the same year Bill Mosby, a Lompoc dentist, would plant his vineyard near Highway 101 in Buellton. When the Santa Rita Hills AVA (American Viticultural Area) status was granted in 2001, Mosby Winery was outside the border, near Highway 101.
I point out this history because you have a chance to meet Richard Sanford on Nov. 23, “Black Friday,” from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. The pioneer will be socializing and signing bottles you choose to purchase. If you drank up your best wines with family and friends during Thanksgiving, this is a great time to restock. Well over four decades later, Sanford’s wines under the Alma Rosa label are among the best of the Central Coast. You might want to drop in before Thanksgiving, too, as his selections are also excellent for all of your holiday meals.