There are few better ways to get to know more about the wines you enjoy than by visiting your favorite wineries for an educational tour.
When I began my career as assistant tasting coordinator at the Wine Spectator office in San Francisco, I immediately began making appointments at Napa and Sonoma counties wineries on my days off. I was eager to learn more about the craft of making fine wine. Those visits not only made a lasting impression, the combination of winery experiences and my job guided my career in becoming a wine columnist.
I tell this story now because consumers can also gain insight through attending wine festivals where you will likely meet the winemakers. Meeting the star of the show doesn’t happen in Napa Valley anymore. Not only do our local winemakers pour their own wines, they answer your questions to help you better understand the art of their craft. Even better, many Central Coast wineries are offering educational tours during which you taste their wines while actually seeing how they are grown and made. Try it once, and like me, you’ll want to join such winery tours frequently.
Los Olivos Day in the Country
Los Olivos has it down right when creating their awesome wine country events, they are always family-friendly. Take the upcoming Day in the Country which takes place all day Oct. 20. There’s breakfast at the Santa Ynez Grange Hall, a parade on Grand Avenue, a street fair and loads of fun choices for your kids. There’s also plenty for those of us who love indulging in adult beverages, which is why I always include it. Love beer? Then head to the Figueroa Mountain’s Los Olivos beer garden with great eats from local restaurants, tri-tip from the Los Olivos Rotary, the Bear and Star, Los Olivos Wine Merchant and Cafe and First & Oak Kitchen gourmet food truck, along with craft cookies, slashes, aebleskiver and more sugary treats for the children.
For those of us who love wine, for a mere $25 per taster (you must prove you’re 21 or older), you can taste wines from nine wineries you choose out of 18 participating wineries. That’s a total of 18 tastes from nine wineries, so it’s a good thing your ticket is good for both Saturday and Sunday, since you shouldn’t taste them all in one day. They are some of Santa Barbara County’s premier wineries, including Artiste, Bien Nacido and Solomon Hills, Ca’ Del Grevino, Crawford Family, E11evin by Andrew Murray, Epiphany, Kaena, Larner, Refugio Ranch, Solminer, Tensley,and more.
Rain or shine, the highly acclaimed festival goes on all day and attendance is free. You only pay for what your choose to buy in food, beverages and memorabilia. Read their choices packed into Saturday’s daylong event at www.losolviosca.com.
Tolosa’s Vineyard Excursion in Edna Valley
Imagine riding along on a guided exploration of a prominent Edna Valley vineyard on the historic Islay Hill at Tolosa Vineyard. You’ll not only experience how the transverse valley is affected by winds from the Pacific Ocean, you’ll see how the cool microclimate affects the distinctive chardonnays and pinot noirs grown there. This is only open for those who are at least 21 years old, as you’ll taste wines during the tour. With each stop you’ll walk among the vines, learn about the soils they grow in, and how the grapevines are managed sustainably, while tasting a different wine with each stop. If you love wine, you’ll definitely love the vineyard tour experience. I still do.
This vineyard tour is going on seven days a week, from Oct. 1 through Dec. 2, but you must make reservations at least 24 hours in advance. Tolosa advises to wear sensible shoes (forget the heels, wear hiking boots or tennies), and dress accordingly for fall weather. The tour lasts 90 minutes, and is limited to parties a maximum of seven people or less to fit inside the luxury van. The price is $65 per person, $55 for wine club members and it’s complimentary for Primera Tolosa wine club members. Learn more and/or make reservations at Concierge@tolosawinery.com or call 805-782-0500.
Cheers!