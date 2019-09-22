Fall on the Central Coast abounds with great wine events. I know, right, more events. But most of our wine celebrations are far less costly than the price of dinner in a nice restaurant for a couple.
You know, we used to get just a few events in Spring and Fall, with one rather large event the Central Coast Wine Classic (one year it ran seven days) in summer. No more, wine and food events are going on each and every month. Some of them are a bit elitist with high dollar event passes for four days of events in six Santa Barbara County towns. I would love to do all of that at Taste of the Santa Ynez Valley (TSYV) but just can’t afford the $975 per person price tag.
The really good news about the TSYV, is that most (but not all) events can be purchased at reasonable prices for a great tasting seminar, or even a restaurant’s winemaker dinner.
There are cooking classes with lunch included, grape stomp contests, brewery dinners, even tickets to a Sideways movie experience and tasting, but do leave your chewing gum at home. That latter joke a tribute to the movie Sideways (2004) with Miles and Jack tasting wines at Sanford in the Sta. Rita Hills region, when Miles asked him incredulously, “Are you chewing gum?” That cracked me up, as it did all of the wine lovers in the audience.
Taste of the Santa Ynez Valley also offers one day passes, ranging from $275 and up with a two-day pass for Friday and Saturday for $575 per person. One of the tastings I found most desirable was an affordable $40 per person ticket to the Los Alamos tasting in Ferrini Park from 3:30 until 5:30 p.m.
They will have the great wineries of tiny Los Alamos pouring their wines in the park, how convenient. Not only that, you can feast on excellent foods from Bob’s Well Bread, Plenty on Bell, and the newest restaurant in town, Cisko Kid. There’s so much going on in all of the cities over the four day festival I can’t list them all, but you can learn all about it and purchase tickets at www. Tastesyv .com.
You have free articles remaining.
In case you didn’t know this, September is California Wine Month. It seems a bad choice when most winery workers are already working hard, bringing in this year’s harvest (vintage date) of wine grapes. An event-filled month created by the Wine Institute of California, you can learn anything you ever wanted to know about the California wine industry on their webpage at www. Wineinstitute .org. They also feature a page they called, www. Discovercaliforniawines .com, which list wine regions by their appellation, such as Central Coast and Napa Valley.
Do note, if you can’t find your favorite small local winery on their webpage, it’s probably because these artisans can’t afford the fees to become a member, and there are many of them that can’t. However, that is no reflection on the quality of their wines. Most artisan wineries start out small and grow larger as they become more popular, thanks to more sales of their wines.
One of my favorite Santa Barbara County wineries is Longoria in Lompoc. Winemaker and vintner Richard Longoria ranks among the pioneers in the region. Every September they honor California wine month by providing every visitor excellent discounts on their case wine purchases.
You can buy any case of your favorite varietal or blend, or mix and match the case with your favorite choices, which provides wine club members a 30% discount, and everyone else a 20% discount on case purchases. But if you join Longoria’s wine club before buying a case, you’ll be rewarded with the better discount. That’s what I call a great deal. Learn more about them at www. Longoriawine .com.
There’s a great new annual event in downtown SLO, I”m sure you’ll want to look into. The 3rd Annual Downtown SLO Sip ’n Saunter takes place on Friday, September 27th in downtown SLO, from 5 until 8:30 p.m. The price is quite reasonable at $55 per person. There are nearly 40 participating businesses open during this time that will provide food and wine pairings, and some coffee shops.
When you check in you receive a wristband, your proverbial key to the city, a wineglass, and a map leading to all of the tasting spots. You are then privy to tastings with over 30. wineries and 25 food purveyors. This event is limited to those 21 and over, and you must pick up your wristbands and glasses at the Downtown SLO Association located at 1135 Chorro St. in SLO, starting at 4:45 until 6:30 p.m. Learn more at www. Downtownslo .com/sip-n-saunter