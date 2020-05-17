Kathy Marcks Hardesty: A helping hand from our great local artisans

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Last Sunday was Mother’s Day, a day most of us appreciate for taking our beloved mom out to a restaurant for a lovely dinner. In fact it’s the busiest day of the year for restaurants. But this year, we couldn't take her out, nor should we have been gathering family and friends together to celebrate her life with a toast of fine wine.

With “shelter in place” limits, I haven’t seen anything quite like this time in our lives since the tragedy we experienced on Sept. 11, 2001. I vividly remember seeing the American flags flying on businesses, homes, yards, and in the hands of patriots showing our faith in our great nation.

In so many cases of poor neighborhoods, people don’t have enough money to help their neighbors. They struggle to survive the loss of much needed income they to support their own families. Of course there are many generous folks who share food, or even rolls of toilet paper when a neighbor is in need. Yet business people are coming together, despite it being an election year, and helping out other small businesses. Chefs are providing free meals for first responders, and counting on the public to order take-out food to keep their restaurants open. I have seen many very generous efforts by our local wineries, to help the businesses who support them year round.