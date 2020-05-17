Kathy Marcks Hardesty: A helping hand from our great local artisans

Last Sunday was Mother’s Day, a day most of us appreciate for taking our beloved mom out to a restaurant for a lovely dinner. In fact it’s the busiest day of the year for restaurants. But this year, we couldn't take her out, nor should we have been gathering family and friends together to celebrate her life with a toast of fine wine.
With “shelter in place” limits, I haven’t seen anything quite like this time in our lives since the tragedy we experienced on Sept. 11, 2001. I vividly remember seeing the American flags flying on businesses, homes, yards, and in the hands of patriots showing our faith in our great nation.
In so many cases of poor neighborhoods, people don’t have enough money to help their neighbors. They struggle to survive the loss of much needed income they to support their own families. Of course there are many generous folks who share food, or even rolls of toilet paper when a neighbor is in need. Yet business people are coming together, despite it being an election year, and helping out other small businesses. Chefs are providing free meals for first responders, and counting on the public to order take-out food to keep their restaurants open. I have seen many very generous efforts by our local wineries, to help the businesses who support them year round.
At the forefront of this service to aid other local small businesses has been a unique, artisan wine tasting room in the historic village of Arroyo Grande. The brand is Timbre Winery (pronounced tam-ber or tim-ber which is the characteristic quality of a sound or a voice in music) and the wines are made by winemaker Joshua “Josh” Klapper, who partners with his wife Chiasa Klapper in running the winery and tasting room. They started this noble charity by supporting a few restaurants that carry Timbre wines and provided a check to the eatery based on the amount of sales during that time frame. Now here’s where we come in to help them. If you buy either one of two wine packages offered, ten percent of the purchase goes into a fund for the restaurant. Despite their generosity they are providing us, their consumers, a good deal too.
You can choose any six of eight wines offered for only $75, including free delivery in the Five Cities of south SLO County, or pick up your purchase curbside. Think of it, that’s only $12.50 a bottle and they still give ten percent to the designated restaurant. The offering includes their frying pan hard cider, opening act rose, opening act chenin blanc, opening act sauvignon blanc, stereophonic riesling, a cote chardonnay, opening act pinot noir, and/or supergroup pinot noir in a half-bottle. I drink their wines regularly and I’m a big fan. This is truly a great value for you bargain lovers.
The other selection will surely be attractive to wine connoisseurs, it’s three wines for $99. This choice is dedicated to their high end designated wines, but instead of costing you $40 to $55 dollars each, you’re only paying $33 a bottle, with ten percent going to the restaurant they are “paying back.” A great deal on wines that includes, lead vocals chardonnay, the rhythm pinot noir, lead vocals pinot noir, the headliner pinot noir, the hook syrah, and rare groove cabernet sauvignon.
The Klapper’s ask you to support local restaurants by buying gift certificate or placing food to go orders because these small family run restaurants are being hit the hardest by this pandemic. The Timbre wine offers are only available until they run out, but they assure you, “We have plenty!” Do look into this fine and generous wine company by visiting timbre winery .com where you can order your choices or find their number to call them.
Restaurants are offering discounted meals of excellent foods, but you must order ahead and take it home. That’s so easy, they provide you a great family meal at fair prices, and you support them by keeping them in business. That does not mean they are making a profit, many restaurateurs and winemakers have admitted to me they are just making their bills and rent. And I have been so proud of them, watching their actions to keep each other’s business alive.
The Spoon Trade, mentioned above, is one of those special places offering an excellent menu of their house-made foods to go. Not only do you have have popular choices like fried or roasted chicken and meatloaf, they offer ramen, salads, roasted turkey, and extras like deviled eggs and polenta. And there’s more, how about a mystery four pack of beer for $10, and fine local wines with prices dropped to $15 and $20 each. Open Wednesday through Sunday, they ask that you order online before 3 p.m. or by phone before 4 p.m. as they get very busy. Learn more by visiting their webpage as it offers much more info at, thespoontrade .com.
