I recently attended the new SLO Coast Wine Festival in Shell Beach, which was quite successful.
Completely redone, it is now only a one-day event with a higher price tag, but that did not dissuade locals from joining the fun. Not only that, the grand auction was a big hit, with people generously donating to win the many prizes of wine and lifestyle offered.
Being the avid wine lover that I am, I wasn’t surprised at seeing this. I have always believed we are quite fortunate to live among an abundance of great wineries that are either five minutes away or less than an hour from our homes. And our wine festivals provide us with more wine, food, and entertainment than it would cost you for a meal at a high-end restaurant.
Although the Santa Barbara County Vintners Association was obligated to hold back on this year’s annual spring festival, it’s looking good for the return of the fall festival. Not everything is on hold, thank goodness.
In the very inviting town of Los Olivos, everything is open again and local businesses are glad to welcome your return. Especially so at St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Church, where they offer visitors two free parking lots, real restrooms, a water fountain, free Wi-Fi, and a relaxing, shady green space open to everyone.
With that convenience in mind, I would think you are more than open to attending the 16th annual Los Olivos Jazz & Olive Festival. It takes place on Saturday, June 11, in downtown Los Olivos with live music, food and wine.
The price is $95 per person, and children 12 and under are $10 each (chilled water is available for them). The price is all inclusive, meaning one-of-a-kind olive-based food samples and wines from 30 talented cooks and 30 winemakers. Live jazz will be performed by The Idiomatiques.
To learn more check out the webpage at www.Jazzandolivefestival.org. This event was created by The Rotary Club of Los Olivos. They only have one rule: Pets are not invited.
As you can expect from every Rotary Club, all proceeds go to supporting scholarships and nonprofits. They highly recommend that you make reservations in advance. The event is limited to 650 people, and it sells out quickly. You can buy tickets at the above-mentioned webpage, or by calling organizer and volunteer Peter Robbins at 805-895-0476. He provided me with most of the information I gave you here.
I also gathered a bit more help in naming some of the fine wineries attending this popular festival from Dave Bemis, who contacts the participating wineries. Among some of my favorite wineries are Beckmen Vineyards, Bien Nacido and Solomon Hills, Foxen Vineyard, Kenneth Brown, Presqu’ile and Stolpman Vineyard. That’s only seven of the 30 wineries that will be pouring; all are Santa Barbara County-based.
For me and my husband, Dan Hardesty, any visit to Santa Barbara County wine regions warrants a staycation in a nearby hotel. The good people at the Rotary provided a link to a vacation planning site for local hotels, tasting rooms and restaurants. I checked it out and found it offered good choices for planning your visits to wine country.
Plan your staycation or long weekend at: www.Visitsyv.com. After a three-hour festival with tons of delicious offerings in wine and food, it will be great to have a hotel in the area booked. Solvang has so many good hotels or bed-and-breakfasts in a wide range of prices. Then, you can safely walk to a nearby restaurant for a full meal to end your day.
There are many reasons to stay overnight. In the morning, you have many choices for an excellent morning brunch. Then, when you check out of your hotel, you can visit some of your favorite wine-tasting rooms that were not at the Los Olivos festival. And there are many choices all around you.
You might want to head to Lompoc’s wine ghetto, which has so many good choices in top quality brands. There’s the always popular Sta. Rita Hills, which is home to many winemaking pioneers as well as important newcomers with tasting rooms.
Anywhere you want to go in this world-class wine region, you will find pioneers still working in the business. When you work in the wine industry and love the joy of sharing your fine wines with wine lovers, it never gets old.
To learn which wineries you might want to visit, based on the styles of wines you love, visit www.Sbcountywines.com to ensure you’ll find fine wines you love most in each of our excellent wine-producing regions.
Bon appetit!