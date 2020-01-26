From the Vine: A good start for 2020 in wine country

In San Luis Obispo County (SLO), there are some great year-round events to take note of in your calendar. In rural SLO, the Baileyana tasting room on Orcutt Road also offers tastings of their other brands, which are Tangent, True Myth, and Zocker.

Although the kick-off of the 2020 concert series was yesterday, Jan. 25, you didn’t miss out on this consumer friendly concert event. On the last Saturday of each month, they will feature a free concert and some great local food trucks from which you can buy lunch or snacks. No tickets are required to get into the tasting room. Although I’m sure you could bring along your own picnic lunch, no alcohol from other producers is permitted.

And why bring anything else when you have so many good choices in white and red wines under the Baileyana, Tangent, True Myth, and Zocker labels. If you’ve never visited them, you’re in for many delightful discoveries. Their tasting room, originally built in 1909, is the historic Independence Schoolhouse in Edna Valley. The Niven family restored the great schoolhouse, and it sits proudly amid the lush green grapevines of Edna Valley. Get the details about all of these fine brands at www. Nivenfamilywines .com.