I learned much about food and wine while studying to become a chef at the California Culinary Academy in San Francisco. Although I had been a bartender over a decade, I didn’t drink adult beverages. I wasn’t against it, it just didn’t suit my body and lifestyle.
But when I began studying the food and wine culture, I soon realized fine wine was the perfect companion for fine dining. And I quickly learned how to pair the right wine with different cuisines.
Of course, living in San Francisco for a decade was like living in the college of fine dining and wine. I would carry a map of “The City” with all of my favorite restaurants highlighted on it. But it wasn’t until I landed a position at Wine Spectator Magazine that I truly learned the art of wine appreciation.
I would meet renowned vintners from around the world, expert sommeliers, and world famous chefs. My eight years with the publication was the greatest job of my life, and I knew it and appreciated it from the start. With all of that experience behind me, I was able to realize my lifelong dream job — becoming a writer.
As of this month, I have been with the Santa Maria Times and Lompoc Record for eight years, and it never gets old. I have always been a loyal fan of Santa Barbara County wines.
Not that I don’t appreciate all of the great wineries in SLO County, we reside among numerous great winemakers on the Central Coast. I also follow them religiously, so when I can’t get out to every newcomer, I still know about great events (slim as the events have been since COVID-19). I also pay attention when our wineries receive huge recognition by earning top wine scores from wine critics around the world.
Wine Spectator magazine was originally based in San Francisco, and in 1989 I was invited to become the assistant wine tasting coordinator. A few years later, the publisher moved the headquarters to New York City. That’s when I became the tasting coordinator for the San Francisco office.
Since we had nearly a dozen critics, I would work with all of them at one time or another. Our tastings were always blind, meaning we disguised the bottles by placing each one in a brown paper bag. That way the editor judged the wines strictly by taste, not swayed by a famous name like Robert Mondavi, or Eberle Vineyards.
Scores were ranked on a 100-point basis for the best, but I never saw a wine score under 50 points. I knew of wineries that felt bad it they only received a score of 85, which we didn’t think of as a bad score.
That said, when a winery earns a score of 90 or higher, it’s a really big deal. I can’t blame the wineries for posting press releases about it, such as Alma Rosa in the Sta. Rita Hills appellation.
It was sold by its founder, pioneer Richard Sanford, but he remains a part of the the brand as the “winery ambassador.” He sold the brand to Bob and Barb Zorich. They recently hired a new winemaker, Samra Morris, who’s new releases of pinot noirs, Rhone red blend and chardonnays scored 90 points or better. The vintage is 2019, Morris’s first wines made from grapes harvested that year. According to their press release:
“High Scores (by wine critic) Jeb Dunnuck. The scores are in, and we are so excited to share them with you! This is our winemaker Samra Morris’s first grape-to-bottle vintage, and we could not be more proud. Presale available on all wines with the exception of the 2019 Radian pinot noir and 2019 Rancho La Vina pinot noir, which will be released in Spring 2022.”
This offer provides red and white wines from several of the Sta. Rita Hills finest vineyards, including: La Encantada, Bentrock, El Jabali, as well as the aforementioned vineyards. I’ve had the Radian Vineyard from several brands, and I’ve always found them exceptional pinot noirs. Many winemakers buy their grapes such as Babcock, Ken Brown, Byron, Dragonette and Liquid Farm.
I was quite interested in learning more about their new winemaker, Samra Morris, who was born and raised in Bosnia. She earned her bachelor's and master's degrees in food science, and interned in enology at the University of Sarajevo. Afterward she moved to Napa Valley to learn winemaking here, that’s a very good start.
The Alma Rosa marketing team has reached out to me and I will be meeting Morris soon, so I can provide you with the rest of her story. I was quite impressed by her amazing success with such high scores for her first wines. This is rarely the case. It not only proves she has the gift of very good taste, she will definitely be a winemaker to watch over the coming years. She will only get better and better at her craft.
Cheers!