I never imagined a future where we would need a passport to visit wine country, or a pandemic that shut the entire country down.
Nevertheless, everything is different now, and it’s time to get used to the new normal. This particular Santa Barbara County passport event is going on all summer long, from June 1 until Aug. 31, and the rewards are excellent.
The Foxen Canyon Wine Trail summer passport event involves only wineries along the Foxen Wine Trail and will cost you $60 per person, which may include a two-for-one-priced tasting fee, complimentary glasses or tasting, wine purchase discounts and exclusive wine experiences. One important note: You must make reservations in advance, which is not too difficult with online reservations available.
Each winery is located on the Foxen Road trail, making it very convenient to plan ahead. And you will need to pay in advance for passports for the event. The passport can be used seven days a week and must be ordered from Eventbrite.
You can learn more about the participating wineries at foxencanyonwinetrail.net. It will also pay off to visit the map so you can plan your visits for a convenient drive. If you’re already knowledgeable about this region, you won’t need the map. I would recommend starting at the Santa Maria Valley end working your way south, or starting near Los Olivos and working your way north.
Participating wineries include Andrew Murray, Fess Parker, Foxen, Petros Winery & Restaurant and Zaca Mesa. The Foxen Canyon Wine Trail supports and promotes 16 wineries and tasting rooms from Santa Maria to Los Olivos along the 30-mile trail. It offers a diverse selection of world-class wines made by many accomplished winemakers in California who make highly rated wines. The valley provides a stunning drive along the vineyards among the rolling hills.
If you plan on being on the wine trail for a one-day visit, you might want to plan on visiting Petros for its excellent Greek and California cuisine. It’s only open Thursday through Sunday, but open for business from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. The menu is very reasonably priced, providing everything from snacks to a full menu.
You can make reservations in advance on their webpage at petrosbrand.com. I do strongly advise reservations, especially if you are planning for a weekend. Visiting the wineries provides a great day to visit and taste our great local wines. I guarantee, if your visitors are wine lovers they will truly appreciate this illuminating visit.
Very recently, I received an invitation from vintner Brian Talley to attend a “homecoming” open house event at the tasting room in rural Arroyo Grande. A longtime fan of this excellent winery, I gladly accepted. It was an opportunity to see the makeover of Talley Vineyards, including new packaging of their brand and of the tasting room. Talley was happy to note that the new branding was well-received and earning rave reviews.
He also added, “This is part of a larger initiative to reimagine the way we engage our customers. To that end, we have remodeled our tasting room, updated our grounds and created a new experience for our visitors.”
I was taken by surprise when I walked into the brand-new tasting room because it was completely redone. Rather than a tasting room with an expansive bar style setup, the room was filled with smaller tables for a more comfortable setting.
The gorgeous views of the vineyards, fruit and flower gardens were still seen through wide open windows, providing a lovely view of the Arroyo Grande Valley estate.
They also made a club members lounge in the smaller room just off the tasting room with a wall display of the photographic history of the winery. I especially enjoyed seeing the photo of Don and Rosemary Talley in the early years, when they created their new brand.
Today, you can make a reservation for up to six adults for a tasting that includes a flight of five to six wines currently released. Reservations are highly recommended. You can also order charcuterie and snack platters that you purchase, and you should note your request for snacks when you make the reservation. The wine tasting itself is $30 per person. For more information or reservations, visit talleyvineyards.com.