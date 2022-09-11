Ron Colone: On the subject of all those scars

RON COLONE

While scrolling through the various press releases that come my way, I was struck by one describing research taking place at Rice University in Houston and Kyoto University in Japan, where scientists now have manufactured the coldest particles in the universe — so cold that we don’t even have tools to measure them.

But if we did, they’d register to within one billionth of a degree of absolute zero, which is the theoretical and thought-to-be unattainable temperature where all motion stops.

Their reason for creating these ultra-cold particles is that extreme temperatures, both hot and cold — just as at extreme speeds and extreme sizes “the physics” changes — you can begin to see things you couldn’t see otherwise. And in so doing, you can “open a portal to an unexplored realm of quantum magnetism.” (It’s those kinds of dramatic statements that suckered me into majoring in physics as an undergrad.)

Ron Colone can be reached at ron.colone@gmail.com

0
0
0
0
0