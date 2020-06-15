Elle Arvesen: What’s the Difference?

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Teenagers have been stuck in quarantine along with most of the population. While many adults might have had to work from home, teenagers have had to complete copious amounts of schoolwork given by their teachers.

Now it’s summer. But, what's the difference between being quarantined during the school year and during the summer?

Besides the lack of schoolwork, most kids and teens are now stuck inside without anything to do, except to lay around watching Netflix and scroll through social media. While there’s nothing wrong with doing these things, doing them every day for weeks at a time can take its toll. I know it has for me.

I want to go out and see my friends and have a fun summer filled with visits to the beach. The only problem is, I can’t do that without possibly putting some members of my family at risk of catching COVID-19.

I’m sure many teenagers are experiencing this same problem, so I’ve decided to come up with some activities and ideas to help cure the boredom that has developed in these recent months during the quarantine.