Elle Arvesen: What’s the Difference?

Elle Arvesen: What’s the Difference?

2019 Elle Arvesen mug
Buy Now
Lisa Andre

Teenagers have been stuck in quarantine along with most of the population. While many adults might have had to work from home, teenagers have had to complete copious amounts of schoolwork given by their teachers.

Now it’s summer. But, what's the difference between being quarantined during the school year and during the summer?

Besides the lack of schoolwork, most kids and teens are now stuck inside without anything to do, except to lay around watching Netflix and scroll through social media. While there’s nothing wrong with doing these things, doing them every day for weeks at a time can take its toll. I know it has for me.

I want to go out and see my friends and have a fun summer filled with visits to the beach. The only problem is, I can’t do that without possibly putting some members of my family at risk of catching COVID-19.

I’m sure many teenagers are experiencing this same problem, so I’ve decided to come up with some activities and ideas to help cure the boredom that has developed in these recent months during the quarantine.

If you can’t get together with your friends in person, then make it a habit of talking to them at least a few times a week. It’s important to be able to talk to people besides your family. Your mental health and social support have a direct link to each other. You’re less likely to feel depressed if you have good friends that you can laugh with.

Apps such as Facetime and Houseparty make it easy to keep in touch with friends. And I know for a fact that Houseparty includes a lot of fun games that you can play while you catch up with friends. It’s also important to spend time with family, not only because it can improve your physiological health, but it will also make you feel better if you have a good relationship with the people you’re spending so much time with.

Get outside and move.

Spending all your time inside isn’t healthy, and it is so much more beautiful outside. Go to the beach with family and maybe a close friend or two. Go on hikes, partake in some water activities such as paddle boarding or surfing. Maybe even go camping. These are all fun activities that will get you out of the house and get you moving. Like Monet said, “Study nature, love nature, stay close to nature. It will never fail you.” I find this to be true.

When it's so hot that you can't imagine going outside to enjoy nature, take advantage of your air-conditioned home and have a movie/TV show marathon. Maybe try to have a family movie day. It will certainly entertain you.

I hope everyone is staying healthy, and if you do decide to partake in summer activities with others, please take all the necessary precautions.

Have an awesome summer!

For kids, a pandemic of stress could have long-term consequences
Elle Arvesen: How the coronavirus is affecting local high schoolers
Elle Arvesen: How pets benefit our lives

Elle Arvesen is a local high schooler, and SYV News Teen Life columnist.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dear Abby: Man asked to social distance grows aggressive
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Man asked to social distance grows aggressive

DEAR ABBY: I encountered a frightening man in the hardware store the other day. I was standing at the counter paying for an item when a man behind me came at me, inches from my face, in an aggressive and threatening way. When I asked him if he could please step 6 feet away, he became even more hostile and accused me of asking in the wrong way.

Dear Abby: Triangle full of drama started as middle school crush
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Triangle full of drama started as middle school crush

DEAR ABBY: In middle school, I had a crush on a boy. He didn't even know I existed. Through a chance meeting many years later, he noticed me, but there were complications. He didn't know how to tell his ex it was too late for her, and it became a love triangle. She saw the error of her ways and left. He and I have been together ever since. He still talked to her as they had been friends forever, but two months ago he stopped.

Dear Abby: Unequal division of housework makes marriage stormy
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Unequal division of housework makes marriage stormy

DEAR ABBY: I have been married for seven years and have two beautiful children. My husband and I both work full-time, yet I do almost all of the household chores. I have asked him repeatedly to help ease my workload and stress by dividing the chores more equitably, but my requests are met minimally and temporarily. This has caused arguments, tension and resentment.

Ron Colone: Deciding what we really want to be
Columns

Ron Colone: Deciding what we really want to be

  • Updated

The question is what are we moving toward and what are we moving away from? If I could 'edit the tape' of my life, I would cut out certain parts. Not because I’m afraid of looking dumb or foolish but because they do not reflect the truth of my heart, or the person I aspire to be.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News