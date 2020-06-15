Elle Arvesen: What’s the Difference?

Teenagers have been stuck in quarantine along with most of the population. While many adults might have had to work from home, teenagers have had to complete copious amounts of schoolwork given by their teachers.
Now it’s summer. But, what's the difference between being quarantined during the school year and during the summer?
Besides the lack of schoolwork, most kids and teens are now stuck inside without anything to do, except to lay around watching Netflix and scroll through social media. While there’s nothing wrong with doing these things, doing them every day for weeks at a time can take its toll. I know it has for me.
I want to go out and see my friends and have a fun summer filled with visits to the beach. The only problem is, I can’t do that without possibly putting some members of my family at risk of catching COVID-19.
Studies have shown journaling can improve your mental health, especially if you’re going through a stressful time -- like now.
I’m sure many teenagers are experiencing this same problem, so I’ve decided to come up with some activities and ideas to help cure the boredom that has developed in these recent months during the quarantine.
If you can’t get together with your friends in person, then make it a habit of talking to them at least a few times a week. It’s important to be able to talk to people besides your family. Your mental health and social support have a direct link to each other. You’re less likely to feel depressed if you have good friends that you can laugh with.
Apps such as Facetime and Houseparty make it easy to keep in touch with friends. And I know for a fact that Houseparty includes a lot of fun games that you can play while you catch up with friends. It’s also important to spend time with family, not only because it can improve your physiological health, but it will also make you feel better if you have a good relationship with the people you’re spending so much time with.
Get outside and move.
Spending all your time inside isn’t healthy, and it is so much more beautiful outside. Go to the beach with family and maybe a close friend or two. Go on hikes, partake in some water activities such as paddle boarding or surfing. Maybe even go camping. These are all fun activities that will get you out of the house and get you moving. Like Monet said, “Study nature, love nature, stay close to nature. It will never fail you.” I find this to be true.
When it's so hot that you can't imagine going outside to enjoy nature, take advantage of your air-conditioned home and have a movie/TV show marathon. Maybe try to have a family movie day. It will certainly entertain you.
I hope everyone is staying healthy, and if you do decide to partake in summer activities with others, please take all the necessary precautions.
Have an awesome summer!
Elle Arvesen is a local high schooler, and SYV News Teen Life columnist.
